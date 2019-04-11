Nubia Red Magic 3, Alpha smartwatch and Nubia Pods coming to India in May

Nubia has confirmed that it will be launching three new devices in India soon: Nubia Red Magic 3, Nubia Alpha smartwatch and Nubia Pods. The company is yet to reveal the launch date for the devices, however, we expect the device to launch sometime in the second week of May.

Nubia first showcased its Alpha smartwatch and Nubia Pods wireless earbuds at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC). The company is yet to officially get the wraps off of its Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone.

Nubia Alpha is the company’s flexible smartphone/smartwatch hybrid, which it showcased during MWC. Consumers can wear the smartwatch on their hand with the display spanning across their wrists.

Nubia Alpha Bluetooth-only variant is priced at Euro 449 (approximately Rs 36,000), whereas the eSIM variant will set you back by Euro 549 (approximately Rs 44,000). At MWC 2019, the company also announced an 18K Gold variant, which is priced at Euro 649 (approximately Rs 52,000). The Nubia Pods meanwhile, are priced at Euro 99 (approximately Rs 7,993).

Nubia’s general manager, Ni Fei, recently posted about six key features and specifications of the upcoming Red Magic 3 smartphone on Weibo.

Nubia Red Magic 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. It will have a high display refresh rate with a special eye-protection feature. The device will sport a 3,800mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The device will come with an air and liquid dual-cooling system, which the company claims will keep the internal temperature under control while users are playing heavy games. It will also come with a new 4D shock vibration motor and DTS 7.1 3D Surround Sound technology for a better gaming experience.