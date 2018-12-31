Nubia Red Devil Mars RNG Edition launched: Price, specifications

Nubia Red Devil Mars RNG Edition has been launched in China. Dubbed RNG Edition, this is a new variant of the existing Red Devil Mars gaming smartphone. It is priced at about 3299 Yuan (or approx Rs 33,466) with 8GB RAM. and 10GB RAM variant is priced at 3,888 Yuan (or approx Rs 39,439). At the moment, the phone is exclusive to the Chinese market.

The acronym “RNG” stands for Royal Never Give Up, which is a major Chinese eSports Club that competes on Leagues of Legend’s Pro league. Evidently, this phone is designed to appeal the fans of a team. The key difference between the RNG and the regular edition is aesthetics. Unlike the regular version, the RNG edition has the signatures of players of the team.

Otherwise, the hardware remains unchanged. The high-end gaming smartphone gets a 6-INCH FHD+ 18:9 display, an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor, either 8GB or 10GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, 16MP rear-facing camera, 8MP front-facing camera, a 3,800mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Plus, the smartphone also features a DTS Sound System and a SmartPA amplifier.

Also, there is a “gaming mode” that can be activated via a dedicated button. But it does improve CPU performance, turns on the RGB lighting and toggles on a new feature called “4D Shock”, writes GizChina.

Nubia, an associate company of ZTE, recently launched its Red Magic gaming smartphone in India. It features an older generation Snapdragon 835 processor and is priced at Rs 29,999.