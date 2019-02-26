Nubia Alpha smartphone with flexible display launched at MWC 2019

MWC 2019 is in its second day and ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has unveiled a few devices including a smartwatch with a bendable screen, truly wireless earbuds and its first 5G-enabled smartphone.

Advertising

Nubia Alpha is the company’s first wearable to sport a flexible OLED display. The company claims Alpha comes with most features seen on any Android-powered smartphones as well as a custom built operating system. The device is only on display at MWC 2019 and will start shipping this April.

The device will be made available in Bluetooth and eSIM variants. The Bluetooth-only variant will be made available at Euro 449 (approximately Rs 36,000), whereas the eSIM variant will be made available for Euro 549 (approximately Rs 44,000). There is also an 18K Gold variant, which will be made available at Euro 649 (approximately Rs 52,000).

Nubia Alpha sports a 4-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 960×192 pixels, which according to the company adds 230 per cent more real estate compared to other smartwatches. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The device runs a custom OS, which helps users operate the wearable via its touch interface, physical buttons and gestures. All of this is backed by a 500mAh non-removable battery, which the company claims has a standby time of 48 hours. In terms of cameras, the device features a 5MP sensor with an 82-degree wide angle lens.

Nubia Pods

Nubia Pods are truly wireless earbuds with support for Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple Bluetooth pairing modes. They come with DSP ENC for communication and Qualcomm’s aptX technology to deliver the best sound experience to the user. The company states that the earbuds can run continuously for 6.5 hours on a single charge, whereas, the charging case holds a 24-hour additional charge. The Nubia Pods are priced at Euro 99 (approximately Rs 7,993).

Nubia Mini 5G

The company has also showcased its first 5G-enabled smartphone dubbed Nubia Mini 5G at MWC 2019. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with the X50 5G modem.

Advertising

At MWC 2019, the company also showcased its already launched dual display smartphone dubbed Nubia X and its new gaming phone dubbed Nubia Red Magic Mars.