scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

NothingOS 1.1.6 update brings support for Google AR core, fixes max HDR brightness and more

Nothing recently released the Nothing OS 1.1.6 update for the Nothing Phone 1. Read on to know what's changed.

Nothing Phone 1Nothing Phone 1 recently added support for Jio 5G network with Nothing OS 1.1.5 update. (Express Photo)

Last week, Nothing released Nothing OS 1.1.5 update for the Nothing Phone 1. The update introduced support for Reliance Jio 5G networks in supported regions. Now, the company is rolling out the Nothing OS 1.1.6 update, which brings support for Google AR core and increases brightness for HDR content.

The sixth OTA update for the Nothing Phone 1 is sized at 62MB. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

With Nothing OS 1.1.6, the company has added support for Google’s Augmented Reality core. Talking of camera improvements, users can now record sharper videos with improved stability. Also, the recording light indicator will always be on by default.

Nothing OS 1.1.6 changelog Here’s the complete Nothing OS 1.1.6 changelog.

Coming to improvements and bug fixes, Nothing said they have optimised the Launcher for a more fluid experience with the battery status indicator now working more accurately.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...Premium
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...

Also, the developers have increased the maximum brightness when watching HDR content, a fix many Nothing Phone 1 users have been waiting for quite a while now. This means that the phone will now be able to reach 1200 nits of brightness. Earlier, the phone could only reach a maximum brightness of 700 nits. Nothing had also clarified that they had locked the brightness to 700 nits to save battery.

The latest OTA also makes the Flip to Glyph animation more reactive than before with the Glyph charging light now syncing to the sound effect. Moreover, the NFC sound effect is also updated.

How to get Nothing OS 1.1.6?

If you want to update your device to Nothing OS 1.1.6, just head over to the device settings, tap on System, go to System Update and click on ‘Check for new updates’. Once done, follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the update.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-10-2022 at 08:55:03 pm
Next Story

Mindy Kaling looks like a ‘desi’ princess as she celebrates Diwali in Falguni Peacock creations

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement