Nothing to share future plans on March 23, could launch its first phone

Carle Pei’s Nothing is hosting a new launch event later this month on March 23. The company is expected to share its roadmap of future products at the event and could even launch its rumoured smartphone, which would be its second product since the company was formed.

The company has revealed some more details on its Nothing.tech website, including a timer for the launch event.

The event itself is set to kick off at 7:30PM IST on March 23 and Nothing has also shared a small 16-second teaser ahead of it that features CEO Carl Pei. Check out the video below.

Rumours of the Nothing phone launching in late March or April had already begun circulating on the web after reports of Carl Pei showing off a prototype of the first Nothing phone at MWC 2022 started surfacing.

A leaked image of Pei showing off the phone to some people at the event in Barcelona was also spotted soon after.

While still not confirmed, an appearance of the first Nothing smartphone at the March 23 event is also hinted at by the fact that the Nothing page that also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon logo on the bottom.

“C the truth,” says a mdeia invite ahead of the launch event, hinting at what could possibly also be a new C-series of phones or other products.

We still don’t know what the name of the first Nothing smartphone will be for sure, or what its specifications could be. However, more details are expected soon in the coming days.