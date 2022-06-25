Nothing to OnePlus: Most anticipated phones expected to launch in July 2022

We’re almost at the end of the month but speculations around new, upcoming smartphones are higher than ever ahead of July, when a number of phones across brands are expected to release. From Nothing’s first ever smartphone to Asus ROG’s latest gaming powerhouse, here are the most anticipated smartphones of July 2022.

Note that the launch date for most of the phones listed below are yet to be officially confirmed. For now, these are just expected to launch in July as per leaks and rumours.

1. Nothing phone (1)

Carl Pei’s London-based startup Nothing is all set to reveal its first-ever smartphone next month after months of leaks, rumours and bits & pieces of official information here and there. The design of the Nothing phone (1) has already been officially revealed, along with a few other aspects like the new Glyph lighting on the back and the new NothingOS skin.

However, most specifications of the phone remain a mystery, even though we’re just a couple of weeks away from the official reveal of the device. The Nothing phone (1) is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ instead of a flagship Snapdragon 800-series chip and will get a dual-camera setup on the back. The device is set to launch on July 12.

2. Asus ROG Phone 6

The Asus ROG Phone series have launched some of the most powerful, if not the most powerful phones in recent years in terms of sheer performance. Targeted at gamers and power users, the ROG phone series is packed with not just top-of-the-line specifications but also other gaming features and accessories. The sixth edition of the phone is set to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

This includes dual charging ports, a secondary LED display on the back, improved shoulder trigger buttons for gaming and support for a number of first-party gaming accessories like gaming controllers, cooling pads and even secondary displays. The phone is expected to launch on July 5.

3. Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi is expected to launch its most powerful phone in the 12-series next month with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Just like the Asus ROG Phone 6, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and other flagship-level features. The device is also expected to pack a much-improved camera setup developed by Xiaomi in collaboration with German camera-maker Leica.

Other details we know about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra so far include a rather unique rear design, consisting of a large camera island that occupies over a third of the back’s area, and a white colour variant. A launch date for the device is not yet confirmed, but leaks suggest we could see the phone going official in July.

4. OnePlus Nord 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T was originally expected to not make a launch in India, but new reports have suggested that the new Nord-series phone will lunch in the country, succeeding the Nord 2 5G. The phone will succeed the Nord 2 5G and if specifications from the international variants of the Nord 2T are anything to go by, we could see it being powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset in India as well.

The Nord 2T is also expected to carry over other specifications from its overseas counterpart, including a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, a 50MP triple rear camera setup with OIS, a 32MP front camera, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The phone is, as per leaks, expected to launch in India on July 1.

5. Realme GT 2 Master Edition

Realme is also in the race to launch the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset phone in India and it seems the device to launch the new flagship chip with will be4 the Realme GT 2 Master Edition. Recently spotted on Geekbench, the mysterious device is expected to launch with a 12GB RAM variant and could feature Android 12 out of the box.

Other expected specifications of the device include a 6.7-inch 120H AMOLED display, a 50MP+50MP+2MP triple camera setup on the back, a 5000mAh battery with up to 150W fast charging support. More information on the phone should surface in July.

6. iQOO 10 Pro

The iQOO 9 Pro was one of the most powerful and feature-packed devices in its class. Now it seems iQOO will be looking to succeed the 9-series phones with the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro, with both phones expected to launch next month.

Improving on the iQOO 9 Pro, the iQOO 10 Pro is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is claimed to come with better performance and thermal efficiency. Other expected features include a 120Hz QHD+ LTPO screen, a 50MP triple camera setup on the back and a 4,500mAh battery with support for an industry-first 200W fast charging. As per leaks, the iQOO 10 series will launch in July, but we have no concrete date to look forward to yet.