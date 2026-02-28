Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro launch March 5: Specs, price rumours, redesigned Glyph

Next month, on March 5, UK-based smartphone brand Nothing will host a launch event, during which it is expected to unveil the Nothing Phone (4a) series along with a new pair of headphones.
While the company has not yet officially revealed detailed information about the upcoming devices, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared a poster on X last week, confirming that the company will hold the launch event just a day after Apple’s surprise announcements.
Like last year, the much-anticipated Nothing Phone (4a) series will most likely comprise of two devices – the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro. The upcoming devices are confirmed to ditch the company’s iconic Glyph Matrix in favour of a redesigned Glyph Bar, which will have “six-square lights with nine individually controllable mini-LEDs.”
While Nothing has increased the number of lights in the Glyph Bar, the company claims they are 40% more brighter than the ones on the Nothing Phone (3a) series. The upcoming devices do retain the transparent look, and the rear camera setup is located in the middle of the back panel, which may remind you of the Nothing Phone (3a).
Nothing has already confirmed that these upcoming phones will have “premium materials” and will be available in new colourways – including pink.
The Nothing Phone (4a) is said to sport the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the “Pro” variant is rumoured to get the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The company also confirmed that one of these models, most likely the Pro version, will get UFS 3.1 storage.
Also, Nothing will most likely stick to the older Lithium-ion battery technology, meaning we might see small bumps in the battery size of these devices.
As for the price, both devices in the Nothing Phone (4a) series are speculated to get a significant price bump, with the rumour mill hinting that the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro will start from Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.