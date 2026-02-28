Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro launch March 5: Specs, price rumours, redesigned Glyph

Nothing is replacing the Glyph Matrix with a brighter six square Glyph Bar on the Phone (4a) series. (Image Source: Nothing)

Next month, on March 5, UK-based smartphone brand Nothing will host a launch event, during which it is expected to unveil the Nothing Phone (4a) series along with a new pair of headphones.

While the company has not yet officially revealed detailed information about the upcoming devices, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared a poster on X last week, confirming that the company will hold the launch event just a day after Apple’s surprise announcements.

Like last year, the much-anticipated Nothing Phone (4a) series will most likely comprise of two devices – the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro. The upcoming devices are confirmed to ditch the company’s iconic Glyph Matrix in favour of a redesigned Glyph Bar, which will have “six-square lights with nine individually controllable mini-LEDs.”