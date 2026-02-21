Nothing Phone (4a) series to get redesigned Glyph Bar with mini-LED lights

Nothing recently confirmed that the much-anticipated Phone (4a) series will be launching globally on March 5 with a brand new redesigned Glyph interface.

In a blog post, Nothing said that the Phone (4a) won’t have the Glyph Matrix like the Phone (3), but instead will feature a Glyph Bar. The UK-based phone maker said that the new design will have “six-square lights with nine individually controllable mini-LEDs”, which will be less distracting than the previous (a) series.

Also, the new Glyph Bar is said to be around 40% more brighter than its predecessor.

While the Carl Pei-led company is yet to reveal the design of the Phone (4a) series, in a YouTube video, the company CEO did confirm that the upcoming devices will offer “premium materials” and “new experimentation in terms of colour.