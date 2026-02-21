Nothing Phone (4a) series to get redesigned Glyph Bar with mini-LED lights

Nothing says the new Glyph Bar will have 6 square lights and 9 programmable mini-LEDs.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Nothing Phone (4a) concept. (Image Source: Nothing Community)Nothing Phone (4a) concept. (Image Source: Nothing Community)
Nothing recently confirmed that the much-anticipated Phone (4a) series will be launching globally on March 5 with a brand new redesigned Glyph interface.

In a blog post, Nothing said that the Phone (4a) won’t have the Glyph Matrix like the Phone (3), but instead will feature a Glyph Bar. The UK-based phone maker said that the new design will have “six-square lights with nine individually controllable mini-LEDs”, which will be less distracting than the previous (a) series.

Also, the new Glyph Bar is said to be around 40% more brighter than its predecessor.

While the Carl Pei-led company is yet to reveal the design of the Phone (4a) series, in a YouTube video, the company CEO did confirm that the upcoming devices will offer “premium materials” and “new experimentation in terms of colour.

Here's what the Glyph Bar looks like. Here’s what the Glyph Bar looks like. (Image Source: Nothing)
Also Read | Samsung Wide Fold spotted in One UI 9 leak ahead of expected launch

Pei also shared a post on X where he spray-painted over Apple’s March 4 event poster with a bright pink colour. While nothing is certain at the moment, the Nothing Phone (4a) is said to have the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the “Pro” variant is rumoured to sport the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The company also confirmed that at least one device in the Phone (4a) series will have UFS 3.1 storage and a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor.

Like Apple and Samsung, it looks like Nothing won’t be switching over to the new Silicon Carbon technology, which means the battery size may be somewhere around 5,000mAh.

And as is the case with most smartphones launching in 2026, the Nothing Phone (4a) series is expected to get a significant price bump, with speculations suggesting that the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro could start roughly from Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.

 

