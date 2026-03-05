Nothing Phone (4a) Pro vs Phone (4a): Specs, features, price in India compared

From new designs to premium features, cameras to performance, here is a quick comparison between the two phones. (Image: Nothing)

The London-based smartphone brand Nothing, on Thursday, March 5, launched its new mid-range smartphones – Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. The new devices sport the quintessential transparent design language of the brand. They come with a wide range of upgrades designed to offer greater customisations for users.

From new designs to premium features, cameras to performance, here is a quick comparison between the two phones.

Design and Build

Both phones continue the brand’s signature design language, which has become a defining feature of Nothing devices. However, the Phone (4a) Pro features a more refined design. It has a metal unibody design with flat surfaces and a 7.95mm thickness, making it the slimmest phone that they have made so far. The device also offers IP65 protection against dust and water.