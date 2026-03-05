Nothing Phone (4a) Pro vs Phone (4a): Specs, features, price in India compared

The London-based smartphone brand Nothing, on Thursday, March 5, launched its new mid-range smartphones – Nothing Phone (4a) and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. The new devices sport the quintessential transparent design language of the brand. They come with a wide range of upgrades designed to offer greater customisations for users.
From new designs to premium features, cameras to performance, here is a quick comparison between the two phones.
Both phones continue the brand’s signature design language, which has become a defining feature of Nothing devices. However, the Phone (4a) Pro features a more refined design. It has a metal unibody design with flat surfaces and a 7.95mm thickness, making it the slimmest phone that they have made so far. The device also offers IP65 protection against dust and water.
The vanilla Phone (4a) keeps the transparent aesthetic but uses a slightly simpler construction. It includes a reinforced frame, improved buttons, and IP64 protection. The back design also highlights the internal components under transparent glass, along with a red recording indicator.
Another visible difference lies in the lighting interface. The Phone (4a) uses a new Glyph Bar system, while the Phone (4a) Pro features the more advanced Glyph Matrix, which covers a larger area and delivers brighter notifications.
The Phone (4a) Pro will be available in black, silver and pink, while the Phone (4a) will be offered in black, white, blue and pink.
One of the biggest differences between the two models appears in the camera department. The Phone (4a) Pro focuses heavily on photography and includes a large Sony LYT700C main sensor 50 MP with optical image stabilisation. It is paired with a 50MP telephoto lens that offers up to 3.5x optical zoom and can reach up to 140x digital zoom. The setup also includes an ultra-wide camera and a 32MP front camera for selfies.
On the other hand, the Phone (4a) sports a similar camera setup but with lower zoom capabilities. The camera setup is a 50MP primary camera with OIS support, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x zoom support, and an ultra-wide camera. It can reach a zoom of up to 70x.
The Pro model has a slightly larger and more advanced screen. The Phone (4a) Pro model comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED 1.5K screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits in HDR mode. Additionally, it has extremely slim bezels on the display, which makes it even more immersive.
The Phone (4a) model has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 1.5K display with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. Moreover, it has a peak brightness of 4500 nits, which is enough for it to function even in the sunlight.
The second significant difference of the Phone (4a) Pro model from the Phone (4a) model is the performance of the Phone (4a) Pro model. The Phone (4a) Pro model is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which offers better performance compared to others in the same class.
The Phone (4a) model uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and LPDDR4x memory, which provides good performance in terms of graphics processing, gaming, and multitasking.
In the software section, both devices are equipped with Nothing OS 4.1, based on Android 16, and feature a number of AI-based capabilities that make everyday tasks simpler.
In terms of battery, the Phone (4a) Pro and Phone (4a) feature a large 5400 mAh battery, supporting fast charging at a rate of 50W.
In terms of pricing, the Phone (4a) is priced starting at Rs 31,999, while the Phone (4a) Pro is priced starting at Rs 39,999. However, with discounts and offers, the starting price is Rs 24,999 for the Phone (4a) and Rs 34,999 for the Phone (4a) Pro for a limited time period.