Nothing Phone (4a) series coming to India on March 5: Price, specs and other details

Nothing, the UK-based phone maker, announced that the Phone (4a) series will be coming to India on Thursday, March 5. In a video on its official YouTube channel, CEO Carl Pei said the Nothing Phone (4A) series will have “premium materials” and “new experimentation in terms of colour”.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pei shared an invitation poster that shows Apple’s March 4 invite to its “special Apple Experience”, where the Apple logo is overwritten with Nothing written using spray paint. The bottom text, which reveals the launch date for new Apple products, is also overwritten with text saying “March 5”.
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 17, 2026
At the upcoming event, Nothing is expected to unveil the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro. While the vanilla model is said to sport Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, the “Pro” variant may get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, we recommend you to wait till the official announcement to know for sure.
Nothing has already confirmed two key upgrades, with one of the models set to get the faster UFS 3,1 storage and slightly bigger batteries than their predecessor. We also expect to see the Pro variant getting a triple camera setup with a periscope shooter like last year.
Speculations also suggest that the Nothing Phone (4a) series will be available in two storage and RAM variants, with the base models having 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, while the more expensive configuration will get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
However, the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro are expected to get a decent price bump, with leaks hinting that the vanilla and Pro models could start from somewhere around Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.
