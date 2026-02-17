Nothing Phone (4a) series coming to India on March 5: Price, specs and other details

Nothing, the UK-based phone maker, announced that the Phone (4a) series will be coming to India on Thursday, March 5. In a video on its official YouTube channel, CEO Carl Pei said the Nothing Phone (4A) series will have “premium materials” and “new experimentation in terms of colour”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pei shared an invitation poster that shows Apple’s March 4 invite to its “special Apple Experience”, where the Apple logo is overwritten with Nothing written using spray paint. The bottom text, which reveals the launch date for new Apple products, is also overwritten with text saying “March 5”.