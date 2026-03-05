Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 7 series chips, Glyph upgrades

Nothing, on March 5, unveiled the new Phone (4a) series. The latest from the UK-based phone maker comprises of two devices – the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro.

The Nothing Phone (4a) now has a Glyph Bar, while the Nothing (4a) Pro features a huge iPhone 17 Pro-like rectangular camera island that houses the camera setup alongside the Glyph Matrix from the Phone (3).

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, the Nothing Phone (4a) has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, the company says the display can go up to 1,600 nits in high brightness mode.

The back of the Nothing Phone (4a) features a transparent dual-tone finish, with the upper section housing the camera island surrounded by the redesigned Glyph Bar. Like its predecessor, the bottom half of the rear panel.

The refined Glyph Bar has a total of 63 mini-LEDS enclosed in 7 square light zones, which are 40% brighter than its predecessor.

Nothing says the Glyph Bar helps users keep track of new notifications and has progress-based cues for calls, messages, charging, timers and more.

The Nothing Phone (4a) has a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 50MP Samsung JN5 periscope camera with 2.5x optical zoom and up to 70x Ultra zoom. You also get an 8MP ultrawide shooter.

All of this is backed by a 5,400mAh battery that supports 50W wired charging. The base variant of the Nothing Phone (4a), which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at Rs 31,999, while the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants with 256GB storage can be purchased for Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro features the Glyph Matrix from the Phone (3). (Express Photo) The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro features the Glyph Matrix from the Phone (3). (Express Photo)

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

The Nothing Pro (4a) Pro features a completely redesigned look and feel. With a metal unibody and aluminium frame, the back of the transparent phone has a huge iPhone 17 Pro-like rectangular design island that houses the camera sensors, in addition to the Glyph Matrix from the Phone (3).

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, the Phone (4a) Pro comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The IP65-rated phone has a 5,400mAh battery that charges at 50W, with Nothing claiming to offer a clean software experience.

Like the non-Pro variant, it has a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with 3.5x optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. You also get a 32MP selfie shooter.

The base version of the Nothing Phone (4a) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs 39,999, while the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants with 256GB storage are priced at Rs 42,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively.

Both the Nothing Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro run on NothingOS 4.0 based on Android 16 out of the box and will get 3 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

As part of the launch offer, customers can get up to Rs 3,000 off on the Phone (4a) and Rs 4,000 off on the Phone (4a) Pro using select bank cards. This brings the effective launch price of the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro down to Rs 24,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. These devices will go on sale on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma and other retail stores starting March 13.