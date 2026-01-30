Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series

Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the company will skip launching a new flagship smartphone in 2026, keeping the Phone (3) as its top model. (Express Photo)

Nothing won’t be launching a new flagship smartphone this year, CEO Carl Pei confirmed in a new YouTube video. “There’s no new flagship this year,” Pei said when asked about the company’s 2026 plans.

“We’re not just going to churn out a new flagship every year for the sake of it, we want every upgrade to feel significant. Just because the rest of the industry does things a certain way, it doesn’t mean we will do the same”, he added.

He also confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) (review), which was arguably one of the most polarising smartphones launched last year, will remain as the company’s flagship in 2026. This suggests the Nothing Phone (4) won’t be coming anytime soon.