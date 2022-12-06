scorecardresearch
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon, will focus on Phone (1) instead

Nothing Phone (2) is not launching anytime soon. However, Nothing Phone (1) will soon get new features along with Android 13 OS update.

Nothing Phone (1) will soon get Android 13 update.

Nothing recently shared a major milestone, where, it has managed to sell 10,00,000 or 1 million units of Nothing products which includes the Nothing Ear (1), Nothing Phone (1), and the recently launched Nothing Ear (Stick). While this number might seem small for a company like Xiaomi, Samsung or Apple, it is definitely a feat for a consumer tech brand that is just a few years old. During this announcement, the company’s CEO and OnePlus’s co-founder Carl Pei also confirmed that Nothing Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon.

He also took a dig at a few consumer tech brands by saying “We’re focused on doing a few things well, and won’t churn out dozens of products a year like many others” Nothing Phone (1) seems to have all the focus from the company, which will soon get Android 13 OS update.

Also read: |Nothing Phone (1) review: A new take on smartphones

So, if you are waiting for the next smartphone from Nothing, you might have to wait for a few more quarters.

Nothing Phone (1) so far

Nothing Phone (1) seems was one of the most hyped phones to launch this year, especially considering the fact that it’s a phone from a new brand. However, when it comes to pricing, it is been a rollercoaster of a ride. From a price hike to a massive price drop during the sale, and then a permanent price cut, the first smartphone from Nothing has seen it all.

In terms of value, the Nothing Phone (1) is a mid-range device that offers a few things that are not usually associated with a mid-tier Android smartphone. The phone has s funky transparent design with light strips on the back, it also has a metal frame with a display with very minimal bezels on all four sides. Even in terms of software, Nothing has been pushing updates every once in a while to improve the overall user experience. Lastly, the brand recently announced an early Android 13 beta program for the Nothing Phone (1) and the device is expected to get a stable build next year.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 01:50:24 pm
