Nothing phone (1) against its top competition: Where does it stand?

A few years back, OnePlus was the de facto choice for many looking to get a value-for-money phone in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 price bracket or the mid-range segment. While the OnePlus number and Pro series have moved to the more premium segment, the Indian market currently has some very capable options in this particular segment. The latest entrant in the market is Nothing–started by Carl Pei who previously co-founded OnePlus along with Pete Lau. The Nothing phone (1) sports a very unique design–and starts at Rs 32,999, which makes it a little more expensive than some of its direct competition. But where does the Nothing phone (1) stand in the market? In terms of price and specifications, its biggest competition will be the OnePlus Nord 2T, Poco F4 5G, and iQoo Neo 6. Here’s a comparison between these four phones where we look at pricing and specifications to help you decide which will be the right fit for your usage.

Note: This list doesn’t include a few phones like the OnePlus 10R which also hover around the same price segment as these are phones with flagship-level chips. You can also check out our list of phones with the Snapdragon 888 that you can buy for under Rs 40,000.

Nothing phone (1) comparison: Price

The Nothing phone (1) starts at Rs 32,999, while the iQOO Neo 6 starts at Rs 29,999 and the Poco F4 starts at 27,999. The OnePlus Nord 2T starts at Rs 28,999. The phones also have various storage variants that are priced higher, but the Nothing phone (1) is the most expensive of the lot for its base variant, with the other three priced relatively closer to each other. All four devices also get bank offers if you use certain cards while making a purchase.

Nothing phone (1) comparison: Design

When Nothing phone (1) stands out from the competition is the design. It has a transparent back, there’s no plastic anywhere on the device thanks to the glass front and back. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well, and the frame is made entirely of recycled aluminium. More importantly, the back comes with a unique ‘Glyph interface’ which is composed of several LED lights, The Glyph interface can light depending on notifications, calls, etc. If you’re looking for a phone that stands out, the Nothing phone (1) is the only device which carries that distinction. It comes in Black and White colours.

In comparison, the Poco F4 5G has a glass back with a matte finish and comes in Green and Black colour options. The phone has a glass back, but the side frame is plastic. The OnePlus Nord 2T has a glass back with a smooth finish and comes in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colour options. The frame is plastic. The iQoo Neo 6 has an all-plastic body in comparison. When it comes to design, Nothing phone (1) has the edge.

Nothing phone (1) comparison: Software

The Nothing phone (1) comes with Android 12-based NothingOS out of the box with a promise of 3 years of system updates and 4 years of security patches updated every two months. The device also gets a near-stock-like Android 12 experience with no bloatware and minimal features. The idea here is that Nothing’s software and unique hardware will differentiate it against the competition.

Meanwhile, you get Android 12 on the other phones as well but it comes with the risk of bloatware. There’s FuntouchOS on the iQOO Neo 6, MIUI 13 with the Poco launcher on the Poco F4 and OxygenOS on the OnePlus Nord 2T. While OxygenOS offers a balance between a stock-like interface and features, MIUI and FuntouchOS are drastically different in comparison.

Both the iQOO and the OnePlus offer 2 years of system updates and three years of security patches, but there is no specified update information on the Poco F4 5G.

Nothing phone (1) comparison: Performance

The Nothing phone (1) is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. Nothing says Qualcomm has added wireless charging support for the chipset, given this is typically not part of the 700-series processor. The Snapdragon 778G+ might not be the most powerful chipset in the segment, but it should offer stable performance. Then there’s the OnePlus Nord 2T, which comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip and this is a good mid-range option as well.

However, if you want better performance, the iQOO Neo 6 and the Poco F4 have the edge. Both come with the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is the most powerful chip in this particular comparison in terms of raw performance and gaming and even thermals.

All four phones also come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus Nord 2T and iQOO Neo 6 feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the Poco F4 features a side-mounted scanner. The Nothing, OnePlus and Poco phones also feature NFC support, which the iQOO Neo 6 does not have to offer.

Nothing phone (1) comparison: Display

All four phones come with FHD+ resolution AMOLED display panels but in different sizes. The Nothing phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and the iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch panel with 1300 nits brightness. The Poco F4 comes with the largest screen among the four with a 6.67-inch panel and 120Hz refresh rate.

Nothing phone (1) comparison: Camera

The Nothing phone (1) comes with a dual-camera setup including two 50MP sensors. This includes the main sensor with OIS and an ultrawide sensor that doubles up as a macro camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a triple camera comprising a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The Poco F4 also features a similar 64MP+8MP+2MP setup, and so does the iQOO Neo 6.

On the front, the Nothing phone (1) and the iQOO Neo 6 come with a 16MP sensor, while the Poco F4 features a 20MP sensor and the OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 32MP sensor.

Nothing phone (1) comparison: Battery

The Nothing phone (1) comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging, offering the most versatile charging use-cases among the four phones. However, you get relatively slower charging speeds here and no charger in the box. Users must buy a wired or wireless charger separately, which costs Rs 2,499 extra.

The OnePlus Nord 2T also features a 4,500mAh battery, but it supports 80W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Poco F4 also sports a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a larger 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. These three phones do come with a charger in the box.