Saturday, July 02, 2022
Nothing phone (1) TPU case leak surfaces online ahead of launch

Nothing phone (1) is set to launch on July 12. New leaks suggest the company could also launch a case with the phone.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 2, 2022 9:42:40 am
nothing, nothing phone 1, nothing phone 1 case,The Nothing phone 1 case will reportedly allow its signature Glyph lights to shine through. (Image Source: Winfuture.de)

In a cryptic clue on Twitter, Nothing Founder Carl Pei had revealed that Nothing would come up with a solution for user to protect their phones from bumps and nicks, hinting at an official first-party case. Now, the first look of the official Nothing phone (1) case has surfaced online.

The case is not an entirely transparent case that we see being bundled with many phones, but instead has a dark grey, semi-transparent smoky look. This lets the design of the phone be visible, and will also let the signature Glyph lights shine through, although the intensity of the lights may take a slight hit since there are no cutouts for them.

Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) shared a look at the case in a new post. Check it out below.

It remains to be seen if we will have a completely transparent version of the case for the white coloured Nothing phone (1) as the dark grey one we see right now seems to suit the black variant of the phone. We should find out more about this in the next few days or on launch day itself, set to kick off 10 days from today.

The bigger question is whether Nothing will bundle the case in the box, or will it be an accessory that is sold separately. While leaks have pointed to the case being a part of the box package, we should know for sure soon enough.

Nothing phone (1): What we know so far

Ahead of the launch of the phone (1) on July 12, most details of the device have been either officially confirmed or leaked. This includes a 6.55-inch OLED screen with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 50MP+16MP dual camera setup on the back of the phone and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Also Read |Nothing phone (1) may skip in-box charger and start at €470, suggest leaks

Nothing is also expected to launch a new variant of its ear (1) TWS earbuds alongside the phone (1). The new earbuds are set to come in a new stick-shaped case instead of a square one, and will feature slight design changes.

