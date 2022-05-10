Nothing phone (1) to launch via Flipkart in India

Nothing’s next launch is set to be the company’s first smartphone – the Nothing phone (1). The phone is set to launch this summer and while official details of the device are scarce at the moment, Nothing has now revealed that the device will launch in India via e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Nothing also revealed in a tweet that the company will be partnering with Deutsche Telecom and O2 in other regions like the UK.

Nothing had made a similar announcement ahead of the launch of the Nothing ear (1), the brand’s first ever product, which also launched on Flipkart in India.

Nothing phone (1): What we know so far

Details on the first Nothing smartphone are scarce at the moment. All we know is that the company is partnering with Qualcomm to launch the phone with a Snapdragon-series chipset. Nothing founder Carl Pei has also revealed that the brand will launch the device this summer.

The device will run NothingOS, a custom skin on top of Android 12, and is very likely to feature a unique design probably with some transparency elements, just like the transparent design of the Nothing ear (1).

Meanwhile, Pei has promised that NothingOS will be a smooth experience that will openly accept devices from Nothing as well as other brands, and will not be ecosystem restrictive.

Those who want to try out the NothingOS experience themselves can meanwhile try out the Nothing launcher which recently became available for all phones running Android 11 and above.