Nothing phone (1) to launch on July 12: Here are the details

Nothing, the technology startup by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is all set to reveal its first smartphone. The Nothing phone (1) will launch on July 12 at 8.30 pm IST. The company is hosting a live event in London and will host a live stream for the same on its website nothing.tech. The event is titled ‘Return to Instinct,’ with the brand calling the phone its most important product.

In a press statement, the company said that the launch event is “ the real start of Nothing’s journey,” and calls this “an invitation to unlearn everything the industry has taught us.” The phone will be available on Flipkart, something the company has already confirmed. This will be the second product from the Nothing brand. The first was the Nothing ear (1) TWS buds, which received mostly positive reviews.

The Nothing smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset, though whether it will be the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Gen 1+ is not clear. Some leaks claim that the phone (1) will run a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The brand is stressing on design as something that will make the phone (1) stand out.

Read more | I tried the Nothing Launcher and here’s my first impression

The phone will likely feature a transparent design, similar to the Nothing ear (1), where some of the internal components will be clearly visible. Another report by Wallpaper also showcased early designs of the Nothing phone (1) internal circuitry and design. The phone will come with wireless charging support as well.

The device will run NothingOS, a custom skin on top of Android 12. The company has introduced a beta version of its Nothing launcher for all phones running Android 11 and above. An earlier leak claimed the phone would go on sale by July 21 with a possible price tag of 500 Euros (about Rs 41,519).

In an earlier statement, the company had talked about supply chain issues, claiming one supplier for its ear (1) TWS earbuds had fired them. It claims that the phone has posed an even bigger challenge when it comes to finding the right supplier thanks to the design. The company had also that the Nothing phone (1) will ‘celebrate the wireless charging coil’.