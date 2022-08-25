scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Nothing Phone 1 to get Android 13 beta by year end: Carl Pei

Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the Phone 1 will be getting Android 13 beta by the end of the year with the stable version coming out sometime in early 2023.

Nothing Phone 1 Nothing Phone 1 has received several software updates ever since its release in July this year. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express)

Just over a month ago, Nothing launched the Phone 1. With many smartphone manufacturers already starting the Android 13 beta program for their devices, Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced that the Phone 1 will get Android 13 beta sometime by the end of the year. Pei made the statement after Nothing was facing criticism that the final update would only arrive in 2023.

Running on Android 12 out of the box, Carl Pei said they are not in a rush to update the Phone 1 ‘at the expense of user experience.’  Nothing OS based on Android 13 will be getting a stable release in early 2023.

While no details were revealed as to what features the Android 13 will bring, he went on to say that they were ‘looking to create some fun and interesting software experiences.’

Since its launch in July, the Nothing Phone 1 has already received software updates aimed at improving the overall device performance, battery life, camera quality and introduced some quality-of-life changes.

Nothing said the Phone 1 will receive three years of Android updates along with four years of security updates, which will be rolled out every two months.

In case you didn’t know, the Nothing Phone 1 comes with stock Android and comes with almost no bloatware. The smartphone recently got a price hike with the company stating that the decision was made ‘due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs.’ The Nothing Phone 1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset and features a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen offering a refresh rate of 120Hz. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 11:02:32 am
