Nothing Phone 1 to get Android 13 beta by year end: Carl Pei

Just over a month ago, Nothing launched the Phone 1. With many smartphone manufacturers already starting the Android 13 beta program for their devices, Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced that the Phone 1 will get Android 13 beta sometime by the end of the year. Pei made the statement after Nothing was facing criticism that the final update would only arrive in 2023.

Running on Android 12 out of the box, Carl Pei said they are not in a rush to update the Phone 1 ‘at the expense of user experience.’ Nothing OS based on Android 13 will be getting a stable release in early 2023.

While no details were revealed as to what features the Android 13 will bring, he went on to say that they were ‘looking to create some fun and interesting software experiences.’

While we are working around the clock, we won’t rush on updates at the expense of user experience. This also applies to Nothing OS based on Android 13 where we aim to ship a beta version by the end of the year, with a full release in early 2023. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 24, 2022

Since its launch in July, the Nothing Phone 1 has already received software updates aimed at improving the overall device performance, battery life, camera quality and introduced some quality-of-life changes.

Nothing said the Phone 1 will receive three years of Android updates along with four years of security updates, which will be rolled out every two months.

In case you didn’t know, the Nothing Phone 1 comes with stock Android and comes with almost no bloatware. The smartphone recently got a price hike with the company stating that the decision was made ‘due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs.’ The Nothing Phone 1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset and features a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen offering a refresh rate of 120Hz. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.