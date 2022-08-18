scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Nothing Phone (1) just got a price hike: Here’s what you need to know

Nothing says they increased the Phone (1) price due to fluctuating exchange rates and rising component costs.

Nothing Phone (1) first price hikeNothing Phone (1) was released on July 12 this year.

Ever since its launch last month, Nothing Phone (1) has managed to stay in the spotlight for all sorts of reasons. And just a month after its launch, the company has decided to increase Nothing Phone (1)’s price in India.

It looks like those interested in getting their hands on the Nothing Phone (1) will have to shell out some more money in the coming days. The company has stated that due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs, they have decided to hike the price.

If you are interested in buying the phone, the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant will cost Rs 33,999 whereas the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage option will cost you Rs 36,999. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage version is now priced at Rs 39,999.

While some have appreciated the phone for its unique back design, others expressed their dissatisfaction when it comes to raw performance. But despite all controversies surrounding the phone, Carl Pei’s Nothing has managed to make its name in the smartphone market. While Nothing did not share any figures, the company said they had an overwhelming response when it comes to pre-orders and sales.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...
Also Read |Nothing Phone (1) review: A new take on smartphones

While the Rs 1,000 price hike is not much, it is interesting to see that the company has increased the price just a month after the phone’s launch. In case you forgot, the Nothing Phone (1) features a Snapdragon 778+ chipset and a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 03:10:44 pm
Next Story

NASA research suggests ‘planetary photobombers’ could prevent discovery of habitable exoplanets

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe seven down, three wickets for Chahar
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe seven down, three wickets for Chahar

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained

The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

‘No fuss, no follow up’: Sunil Mittal praises ease of doing business

‘No fuss, no follow up’: Sunil Mittal praises ease of doing business

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe seven down, three wickets for Chahar
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe seven down, three wickets for Chahar

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained

The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

‘No fuss, no follow up’: Sunil Mittal praises ease of doing business

‘No fuss, no follow up’: Sunil Mittal praises ease of doing business

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement