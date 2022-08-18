Nothing Phone (1) just got a price hike: Here’s what you need to know

Ever since its launch last month, Nothing Phone (1) has managed to stay in the spotlight for all sorts of reasons. And just a month after its launch, the company has decided to increase Nothing Phone (1)’s price in India.
It looks like those interested in getting their hands on the Nothing Phone (1) will have to shell out some more money in the coming days. The company has stated that due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs, they have decided to hike the price.
If you are interested in buying the phone, the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant will cost Rs 33,999 whereas the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage option will cost you Rs 36,999. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage version is now priced at Rs 39,999.
While some have appreciated the phone for its unique back design, others expressed their dissatisfaction when it comes to raw performance. But despite all controversies surrounding the phone, Carl Pei’s Nothing has managed to make its name in the smartphone market. While Nothing did not share any figures, the company said they had an overwhelming response when it comes to pre-orders and sales.
Subscriber Only Stories
While the Rs 1,000 price hike is not much, it is interesting to see that the company has increased the price just a month after the phone’s launch. In case you forgot, the Nothing Phone (1) features a Snapdragon 778+ chipset and a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
NASA research suggests ‘planetary photobombers’ could prevent discovery of habitable exoplanets
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Zimbabwe seven down, three wickets for Chahar
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
“To be a successful actor, don’t act,” says Ammy Virk ahead of ‘Laung Laachi 2’ release
KFC BuckETH: An NFT that comes with a year’s supply of chicken
Janmashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and Process
AP EAMCET 2022: Before counselling schedule is released, here’s list of documents required
The Ghost new teaser: Nagarjuna promises a slick actioner
Barcelona looks to rebound quickly after early setback
MIUI Beta based on Android 13 available for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro
Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians tell Russians ‘You are never safe’
Vashu Bhagnani’s Cuttputlli heading to Disney+Hotstar
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NAMASTE
Sleepy Greek port becomes US arms hub, as Ukraine war reshapes region
IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Featured Stories
Zimbabwe seven down, three wickets for Chahar
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
“To be a successful actor, don’t act,” says Ammy Virk ahead of ‘Laung Laachi 2’ release
KFC BuckETH: An NFT that comes with a year’s supply of chicken
Janmashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and Process
AP EAMCET 2022: Before counselling schedule is released, here’s list of documents required
The Ghost new teaser: Nagarjuna promises a slick actioner
Barcelona looks to rebound quickly after early setback
MIUI Beta based on Android 13 available for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro
Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians tell Russians ‘You are never safe’
Vashu Bhagnani’s Cuttputlli heading to Disney+Hotstar
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NAMASTE
Sleepy Greek port becomes US arms hub, as Ukraine war reshapes region
IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd