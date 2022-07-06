Nothing Phone (1) pre-order passes now live on Flipkart, no invite code needed

People interested in pre-booking the Nothing Phone (1) can now do so on Flipkart even if they missed the original, invite-only period. Flipkart now lets you pre-book the Nothing phone (1) for Rs 2,000 on the platform without needing any special invite code.

A new tweet from tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggests that the phone can now be pre-ordered directly from Flipkart for Rs 2000. Indianexpress.com confirmed that you can now directly go to Flipkart and see a ‘Buy Now’ button under the Nothing Phone (1) pre-order pass that’s listed on the platform

Nothing Phone (1) to feature a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display (/nothing Tiktok). Plus, the pre-order passes are live on Flipkart.#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/hzpDShZYyC — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 6, 2022

Users who pre-order the Nothing phone (1) for the refundable amount of Rs 2000, will be the first in line to receive units of the Nothing phone (1) when it launches later this month on July 12. Nothing also confirmed that those who pre-book the phone will also get exclusive launch offers, which could be discounts on accessories or other similar offers.

Nothing phone (1): What we know so far

The Nothing phone (1) specifications have not yet been made official, but thanks to numerous leaks from tipsters with a good track record, we have a fair idea of what specifications to expect from the phone (1).

Expected specifications include a 6.55-inch OLED screen with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 50MP+16MP dual camera setup on the back of the phone and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.