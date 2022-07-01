Forget invite code: Nothing phone (1) pre-order passes now available for everyone

Nothing has now made the pre-order pass worth Rs 2000 available for all Flipkart users. Those who are interested in pre-order the phone on launch can now directly purchase the pre-order pass on Flipkart without the need for an invite code.

The Nothing phone (1) was set to be initially sold in India via an invite-only system, where people had to ensure a higher spot on a long waitlist to get an invite code. This invite code could then be used on e-commerce website Flipkart to purchase a refundable Rs 2000 pre-booking pass for the phone, allowing users to be one of the first to receive the phone post-launch on July 12.

With the pre-order pass now going open for all Flipkart users, Nothing appears to have made its own invite system redundant. At least that’s what it looks like right now. The invite-only tactic certainly did get more people to talk about the Nothing phone (1).

So the #NothingPhone1 pre-order pass is now seemingly available for everyone via Flipkart in India.

Wondering as to what purpose the exclusive invite codes solved then?

Interested buyers could have pre-booked starting today anyway. Weird stuff.#Nothing pic.twitter.com/w8b9ALVRzV — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 1, 2022

Nothing phone (1): What we know so far

Ahead of the launch of the phone (1) on July 12, most details of the device have been either officially confirmed or leaked. This includes a 6.55-inch OLED screen with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 50MP+16MP dual camera setup on the back of the phone and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Nothing phone (1) will reportedly go on sale for users with a pre-order pass right on launch day, which is July 12. Users with a pre-order pass will be able to complete their purchase right after the launch along with a Rs 2000 discount on the final price as compensation for the pass amount. Users who decide to not buy the phone can then get this amount refunded.

Nothing is also expected to launch a new variant of its ear (1) TWS earbuds alongside the phone (1). The new earbuds are set to come in a new stick-shaped case instead of a square one, and will feature slight design changes.