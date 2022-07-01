scorecardresearch
Friday, July 01, 2022
Forget invite code: Nothing phone (1) pre-order passes now available for everyone

The Nothing phone (1) pre-order pass on Flipkart is now open to all users for Rs 2,000.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 1, 2022 11:04:54 am
Nohting phone 1, nothing phone 1 invite code, nothing phone 1 pre order pass,Flipkart users no longer require an invite-code to pre-book the Nothing phone (1). (Image Source: Nothing)

Nothing has now made the pre-order pass worth Rs 2000 available for all Flipkart users. Those who are interested in pre-order the phone on launch can now directly purchase the pre-order pass on Flipkart without the need for an invite code.

The Nothing phone (1) was set to be initially sold in India via an invite-only system, where people had to ensure a higher spot on a long waitlist to get an invite code. This invite code could then be used on e-commerce website Flipkart to purchase a refundable Rs 2000 pre-booking pass for the phone, allowing users to be one of the first to receive the phone post-launch on July 12.

Also Read |Nothing phone (1) may skip in-box charger and start at €470, suggest leaks

With the pre-order pass now going open for all Flipkart users, Nothing appears to have made its own invite system redundant. At least that’s what it looks like right now. The invite-only tactic certainly did get more people to talk about the Nothing phone (1).

Nothing phone (1): What we know so far

Ahead of the launch of the phone (1) on July 12, most details of the device have been either officially confirmed or leaked. This includes a 6.55-inch OLED screen with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 50MP+16MP dual camera setup on the back of the phone and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Nothing phone (1) will reportedly go on sale for users with a pre-order pass right on launch day, which is July 12. Users with a pre-order pass will be able to complete their purchase right after the launch along with a Rs 2000 discount on the final price as compensation for the pass amount. Users who decide to not buy the phone can then get this amount refunded.

Also Read |Nothing ear (1) ‘stick’ refresh may launch alongside phone (1)

Nothing is also expected to launch a new variant of its ear (1) TWS earbuds alongside the phone (1). The new earbuds are set to come in a new stick-shaped case instead of a square one, and will feature slight design changes.

