Nothing phone (1) official accessories: Check price, details and where to buy

The Nothing phone (1) has launched in India and many other regions, and while the phone looks like a decent overall package in terms of its features and specifications, it doesn’t come with some basic accessories in the box that you may need. These include a charging adapter and a case. However, these accessories are available as separate purchases on Flipkart.

Here’s all you need to know about Nothing phone (1)’s officially available first-party accessories.

Nothing phone (1): What do you get in the box?

The Nothing phone (1) comes with a slim retail package. This box will be either black or white, depending on which phone colour you buy. Apart from the phone itself, users will not find much in the box. There is some paperwork, a sim ejector tool, a USB Type-C cable and a pre-applied screen protector.

Official accessories

Nothing is currently selling three first-party accessories on Flipkart. These include a 45W charging adapter, a transparent TPU case and a tempered glass screen protector.

The Nothing charger is called the Nothing Power 45W. It is a Type-C charger that offers 3A current output at universal voltage. The charger is priced at Rs 2,499 but is available for Rs 1,499 for users who pre-booked the phone (1).

Meanwhile, the Nothing Tempered Glass Guard is a tempered glass screen protector for the phone (1) which comes with accurate cutouts designed for the phone and no black border. This accessory is priced at Rs 999 for a single unit.

The Nothing phone (1) case is a clear, protective case and it comes in a completely clear variant for the whte phone (1) and a darker variant for the black phone (1) The case is shock-proof and will also support wireless charging on the phone (1) when installed.