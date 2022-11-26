Nothing Phone (1) gets one-tap Quick Settings toggles with Nothing OS 1.1.7

Nothing Phone (1): The Nothing Phone (1) recently got its 7th OTA update and while it doesn’t feature any major changes or an update to Android 13 just yet, there are some UI changes and general bug fixes. However, one of the new features is one addition Phone (1) users have been waiting for.

The update adds ‘one-tap’ functionality to the Nothing Phone (1)’s quick settings toggles for Bluetooth, Mobile Data, WiFi and Hotspot. With the change, users can now tap these toggles when fully expanded to turn the services on or off.

Previously, a tap on any of the the above-mentioned toggles would open a smaller window towards the bottom of the screen which again featured the same toggles. This added an extra, unnecessary step in the process of turning on your WiFi, turning off mobile data or switching on your Bluetooth connection.

The Nothing Phone (1) finally gets one-tap toggles for Mobile Data, WiFi, etc with #NothingOS 1.1.7. You can now click on these tiles to turn the features on or off directly (instead of it opening a new window with the toggles).#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/3e5zleWULi — Chetan Nayak (@chet_code) November 26, 2022

Interestingly, this small but important change is not a part of the official changelog. There are also some other changes in Nothing OS 1.1.7.

These include Battery Percentage display support for Airpods, allowing Airpods users to see their battery percentage. The phone also gets the November Android security patch, fixes to the software for less stutters and more fluidity, as well as better audio quality while recording videos.

Nothing also mentions in the changelog that it has fixed an issue that caused WhatsApp notifications to be unresponsive on the lockscreen. The battery status will also now show more accurate numbers. Lastly, Nothing says that the update adjusts the thermal threshold to “better balance performance and temperature’.

The Nothing OS 1.1.7 update will come to Phone (1) users as an OTA update. If you haven’t received it yet, you should soon since the update comes out in phases. Users can also manually look for the update by heading into Settings/ System Update.