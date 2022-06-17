Nothing phone (1) may soon be available to pre-book at Rs 2,000

The Nothing phone (1) is set to launch next month on July 12. However, while details on the phone remain scarce, new information on the London-based startup’s first ever smartphone continues to surface on the web.

A new leak from tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has now revealed that the Nothing phone (1) will go up for pre-booking soon on Indian e-commerce website Flipkart. The tweet mentions that users will be able to pre-book the phone (1) for a sum of Rs 2,000, which will be deducted from the total price of the phone when a purchase is made after July 12.

[Exclusive] #NothingPhone1 pre-booking details.

Buyers will be able to pre-book the device by paying 2K.

Coupon money will be adjusted during checkout (on the keynote date, July 12 itself).

Plus, “variant of your choice” confirms multiple memory variants.

Feel free to retweet 😉 pic.twitter.com/MAKT3fhiHz — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 11, 2022

The tweet also suggests that the Nothing phone (1) will go on soon after the launch date itself, which is July 12. The pre-booking offer, which is yet to go live, will apparently be available till July 18, pointing to the fact that we may see sales open after July 18.

We also learn that the Nothing phone (1) will be available in multiple memory variants, although it is still unclear if the phone will launch in any other colour options except the white one Nothing recently revealed.

Nothing phone (1): What to expect

Nothing’s first smartphone is expected to be an upper midrange device which, as per leaks, could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The device is also expected to come with a 6.55-inch HD+ OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh/5,000mAh battery which will support both wired and wireless charging.

While the design of the phone has revealed that we may not see a 3.5mm headphone port or an alert slider, we do know the phone will feature flat, metallic sides and a dual-camera setup on the back. Nothing phone (1) is also expected to run NothingOS powered by Android 12 out of the box.