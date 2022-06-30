Nothing phone (1) may skip in-box charger and start at €470, suggest leaks

The Nothing phone (1) is a week away from launch and is currently one of the most awaited devices out there. While a number of details about the phone are now beginning to surface on the web, including the price and the specifications, one aspect that has remained a mystery is the presence of an in-box charger with the phone (1).

Multiple reports from various tipsters who have had a good track record in the past have suggested that the Nothing phone (1) will not bundle a charger with the phone, while others have said otherwise.

A new report now by tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests that the Nothing phone 1 will not come with an in-box charger.

As you can see in the tweet, the Nothing phone (1) will reportedly only come with a screen protector and a USB cable in the box. We suggest you take this information with a grain of salt though. We should know for sure.

Nothing phone (1): What we know so far

The Nothing phone (1)’s complete specifications were just leaked on Twitter by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The leaks suggest that the phone will come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone will also feature Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which Nothing founder Carl Pei had previously confirmed, and will come with a 50MP dual camera setup on the back which will support 4K recording up to 60fps.

The phone will also come with Android 12-based NothingOS and no bloatware apps. Other features include the Glyph Interface lights, symmetrical bezels and an aluminium frame.

Nothing phone (1): Pricing

Another leak by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter has also revealed what appears to be the European pricing of the Nothing phone (1). The leak suggests that the phone will start at €469.99 for the 8GB/128GB variant and €499.99 for the 8GB/256GB variant, while a top-end 12GB/256GB variant will come in at €549.99.

Nothing Phone (1) + Nothing Ear (1) bundle

8+128GB: €469.99 (Rs 38,773.90)

8+256GB: €499.99 (Rs 41,249.56)

12+256GB: €549.99 (Rs 45,378.57)

Do note that the Indian pricing is likely to be lower than this.#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/iBKfYmr043 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 30, 2022

These prices suggest that the Nothing phone (1) will start at about Rs 38,773 by direct conversion. However, this is rarely the case as the pricing for the device is likely to be different for different regions. The tipster also suggested that the Indian pricing is likely lower than the above mentioned European prices.