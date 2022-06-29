scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Nothing phone (1) may have a secret black variant after all

A new Nothing phone (1) leak shows the phone in a stunning all-black avatar.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
June 29, 2022 12:21:55 pm
nothing, nothing phone 1, nothing phone 1 black, nothing phone 1 leaks,Here's all we know so far about a black variant of the upcoming Nothing phone (1). (Image Source: Ishan Agarwal/ Twitter)

The much-awaited Nothing phone (1) could have a secret black colour variant that the company has not revealed in any promotional material so far. Carl Pei and team revealed the official design of Nothing’s first smartphone last month, almost a full month ahead of the launch of the phone. However, all images and videos of the device only showcased one colour of the phone, with the signature white back.

This prompted many users to speculate on whether Nothing would launch a second colour of the phone, possibly a black variant. However, Nothing has continued to stay mum on the matter, even though we are just a couple of weeks away from the launch event now. Now, a new leak by Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) has showed off a new render for a black variant of the Nothing phone (1). Check it out below.

The tipster, who has had a good track record with ahead-of-launch leaks in the past, claims that the phone will indeed launch with a black colour variant.

Also Read |Nothing phone (1) leaks: Everything we know so far

The black variant has the exact same layout on the back, with what looks like a matte-finish dark grey shade across the entire panel and its components. The entire back is coated in this colour except for the Glyph interface lights, the red video recorder indicator, the Nothing branding and other text on the bottom-right.

We may or may not see a black variant on launch

Even if Nothing were to launch a second black variant of the Nothing phone (1), chances are we may not see it launch alongside the white next month on July 12. As the company has itself suggested while announcing the pre-invite system to get the phone, Nothing still doesn’t have the large production capacity that brands like Oppo or Samsung do.

Also Read |Nothing phone (1) could launch with an official case that complements its design

This could mean the black variant of the phone could come later on, similar to what we saw happen with the Nothing ear (1). Note that this is just speculation on our part for now and we suggest you take the existence of a black Nothing phone (1) with a grain of salt for now.

We should know for sure what colourways the phone (1) will be available in during the launch of the device, which is set to kick off on July 12.

