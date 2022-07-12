Nothing phone (1) launched in India: Check price, features, specifications

Nothing has launched the Nothing phone (1) and the wait for the first Nothing smartphone is finally over. With the launch event now behind us, we now have all details on the Nothing phone including the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, the dual 50MP cameras and more.

Here’s all you need to know about the Nothing phone (1) including price, features, specifications, sales and availability.

Nothing phone (1): Design and features



The Nothing phone (1) comes in two colours – black and white. Both colours come with matching box packaging and white LED Glyph lights on the back.

Also Read | Nothing phone (1) launch live updates

Apart from this, the phone has dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP53 certification and NFC support. There are multiple white LED strips on the back of the phone forming the Glyph interface. These lights can glow together or individually in various combinations to show users notifications, charging information and even help with caller identification when the phone is on silent.

Specifications

The Nothing phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED display panel. This panel features Gorilla Glass protection, HDR10+ support, 402ppi pixel density and 1200 nits peak brightness. The panel also supports up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling.

The Nothing phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+, 10-bit OLED display panel. (Express Photo) The Nothing phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+, 10-bit OLED display panel. (Express Photo)

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, the phone also comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a dual camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor (OIS+EIS) and another 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor (EIS). This is accompanied by a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera. The setup supports many features like HDR, Portrait Mode, Macro Mode (via the ultrawide camera), Bokeh and others. You can also record 4K at 30fps and 1080p video at up to 60fps from the rear cameras, while the front lets you record only 1080p 30fps.

The phone also sports a dual 50MP rear camera setup. (Express Photo) The phone also sports a dual 50MP rear camera setup. (Express Photo)

Coming to the battery, we have a 4,500mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging (wired) and 15W Qi wireless charging. Users can also reverse wireless charge supported accessories at 5W. However, there is no in-box charger here, and users will have to buy one separately.



Other specifications include support for face unlock, 12 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6 support, three microphones and Android 12-based NothingOS running on the device. Nothing has also promised 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches for the phone.

Pricing and availability

The Nothing phone (1) starts at Rs 32,999 in India for the 8GB/256GB variant as per Flipkart. The 8GB/256GB is priced at Rs 35,999 and the 12GB/256GB is priced at Rs 38,999. However, Nothing has an inaugural Rs 3,000 discount on all three variants.

With the discount, the phone (1) is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 32,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. An additional HDFC bank offer will allow buyers to get another Rs 2,000 off.

The phone goes on sale for pre-order users tonight, while those who didn’t manage to secure an invite code will be able to buy the phone (1) from July 21.