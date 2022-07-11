Nothing phone (1) launches tomorrow: Check out camera samples, details on livestream and more

Nothing phone (1)– the first smartphone by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new London based-startup– launches tomorrow in what is definitely one of the most hyped products in recent times. Given Pei’s history with the OnePlus brand, expectations are high from the Nothing phone (1). Plus most of the key specifications and features of the phone are also known to users. In fact, Nothing has also released camera samples from the phone ahead of the phone’s official launch.

Nothing phone (1): Livestream timing, other details

The Nothing phone (1) event starts at 4 pm British Standard Time (BST) and for India, this means 8.30 pm IST. The event is being hosted on Nothing’s official website. You can sign up for a reminder for the event on the Nothing website as well.

The Nothing phone (1) has an invite system for those looking to purchase. The phone will be sold on Flipkart in India. The pre-purchase pass was available for Rs 2000 on the website. Those who have the pre-purchase pass or the invite code will be available to buy the phone.

Nothing phone (1): Camera, other details

The Nothing phone 1 comes with the Snapdragon 778G+ processor and comes with LED lights at the back called the ‘Glyph’ interface. This interface consists of five lightning strips and is reportedly made of over 900 LED lights.

The Nothing phone (1) will have a dual-camera at the back. The main sensor is the 50 MP Sony IMX766 one with an ƒ/1.88 aperture and 1/1.56-inch sensor size. The ultra-wide sensor is not confirmed but it comes with a 114-degree field of view. It also comes with support for 10-bit video recording, dual OIS (Optical image stabilisation) and EIS stabilisation (Electronic Image Stabilization) The camera will also have Night Mode, Scene Detection, Portrait mode, etc.

The camera samples shared by Nothing include a close-up shot of a cat, some nice outdoor shots and a low-light shot as well taken in an underground London metro station. Again, we will have to wait and see how the phone actually performs when we get a chance to use it, but the camera samples look impressive.

Check out the camera samples below:

Sample from Nothing phone (1). Image via Nothing Sample from Nothing phone (1). Image via Nothing

Sample from Nothing phone (1). Image via Nothing Sample from Nothing phone (1). Image via Nothing

Sample from Nothing phone (1). Image via Nothing Sample from Nothing phone (1). Image via Nothing

Sample from Nothing phone (1). Image via Nothing Sample from Nothing phone (1). Image via Nothing

We will have live updates from the Nothing phone (1) launch tomorrow. Stay tuned for our live blog.