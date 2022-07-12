scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Nothing phone (1) launch live updates: Livestream link, timings, expected specifications

The Nothing phone (1) launch event will kick off later today at 8:30pm IST. Check out more details below.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 12, 2022 9:52:04 am
The Nothing phone (1) will be the London-based startup's first smartphone.

Nothing is set to kick off its first smartphone launch event at 8.30 pm today. The event, which is taking place in London, UK will also be the startup’s second ever product launch. Nothing has hyped up the phone (1) quite a bit over the past few weeks and has even made some key specifications official.

The Nothing phone (1) launch can be streamed live on the company’s website. There is no YouTube launch link for the event yet, so it seems users will only be able to follow the launch event on the Nothing website.

Nothing phone (1) expected specifications

While founder Carl Pei has insisted that the phone (1) is about more than just specs, the company has revealed a few key bits. The phone (1) is kept ticking by a Snapdragon 778G Plus at its core, and it has a dual camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. The phone (1) also supports wireless charging and features a new Glyph Light setup on the back, which also has a semi-transparent design.

Live Blog

Nothing phone (1) Launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications, features, sale date.

09:51 (IST)12 Jul 2022
Nothing phone (1) expected to launch in two colour variants

Despite all promotional material showing off the phone (1) in a single, white colour, leaks have suggested that the device has a second black variant also. This black variant will have black textured plates on the back instead of white ones, and will still feature the white LED 'Glyph Lights'.

The Nothing phone (1) will compete against other upper-midrange phones in India including the OnePlus Nord 2T, the Poco F4, the iQOO Neo 6 and some other upcoming devices like the Oppo Reno 8 series. The Nothing phone (1) is the first smartphone from London-based startup Nothing, which has been started former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. Most of the key specifications of the Nothing phone (1) are already known.

With the new phone, the company is emphasising the design. The back has what it calls a 'Glyph' interface with LED lights at the back. The phone (1) also comes with wireless charging, which Qualcomm has specifically added to the 778G+ chipset for Nothing. The company is also sticking with a dual camera at the back and has shared camera samples as well. The dual camera setup includes a 50MP main camera and a second ultra-wide camera. It has also been reported that the phone will not come with a charger in the box.

