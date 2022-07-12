Nothing phone (1) launch live updates: Livestream link, timings, expected specifications

Nothing is set to kick off its first smartphone launch event at 8.30 pm today. The event, which is taking place in London, UK will also be the startup’s second ever product launch. Nothing has hyped up the phone (1) quite a bit over the past few weeks and has even made some key specifications official.

The Nothing phone (1) launch can be streamed live on the company’s website. There is no YouTube launch link for the event yet, so it seems users will only be able to follow the launch event on the Nothing website.

Nothing phone (1) expected specifications

While founder Carl Pei has insisted that the phone (1) is about more than just specs, the company has revealed a few key bits. The phone (1) is kept ticking by a Snapdragon 778G Plus at its core, and it has a dual camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. The phone (1) also supports wireless charging and features a new Glyph Light setup on the back, which also has a semi-transparent design.