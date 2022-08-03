Nothing phone (1) easy to scratch but hard to break, reveals durability test

August 3, 2022 11:28:57 am
Nothing launched its first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1) last month following months of hype. The phone has been met with a lot of positive reactions for its experience-oriented approach and unique design, but remains plagued by various hardware-related issues for many. This includes a green-tint issue on the display, dust accumulation and even problems with the Glyph light strips. However a new video suggests that the phone is hard to break.
YouTube creator Zack Nelson is known to conduct durability test for many popular smartphones on his channel JerryRigEverything on YouTube. In one of his recent videos, Nelson can be seen testing out the Nothing phone (1), trying to scratch, bend and break the phone.
While the phone did not make it out of the test unscathed, it remained very much usable even after Nelson tried to break it in two after bending it halfway. The sides of the phone and display panel, however, picked up scratches quickly, but these were only at level 6 and above. The Gorilla Glass enforced display panel is impervious to scratches by small pointy objects up to level 5, so things like keys shouldn’t be able to damage it.
The frame of the phone is made up of aluminium (not the hardest metal out there) and while it is much more durable than a plastic frame, it can easily pick up scuffs and paint can chip off quickly on impacts.
Subscriber Only Stories
However, the point of a rigid, damage endurance test is to check if the phone remains functional in case of an emergency, like post an accident. It is here that the Nothing phone (1) shined, just bending a little near the antenna strips, but not breaking.
Many smartphones often break in two when folded forcibly. Nelson also showed this happening to the OnePlus 10 Pro, which pretty much snapped in two.
It’s great to see a premium mid-range device like the Nothing phone (1) come with solid build-quality, but the company is yet to fix quality control issues with its units. That said, once buyers end up replacing any defective units with those that have no tints or dust, they can rest assured that the phone won’t fold or break easily.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
Vistara starts operating flight on Mumbai-Jeddah route
CUET-UG 2022: Delhi University receives highest number of applications
Embedded tweets could soon show if they’ve been edited: Report
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota Uhura of Star Trek
Kerala Rains Live Updates: Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kochi submerged as Periyar River water levels rise; red alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur
BSP declares support for NDA’s Vice President candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar
Facing backlash for ‘disrespectful’ comments at CWG, English swimmer Adam Peaty apologised
Man accused of ‘instigating public, pelting stones’ during Jahangirpuri violence arrested, say Delhi Police
MP: Out on bail, man rapes woman again after two years, threatens her to withdraw case; videographs incident
Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid have given India players more freedom and security, says Hardik Pandya
People’s income decreased, farmer’s back broken under BJP rule at Centre: Sachin Pilot