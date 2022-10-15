scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Nothing Phone 1 gets unofficial Android 13 with first custom ROM build

The Nothing Phone 1 has just received its first alpha build of Paranoid Android Topaz, an Android 13-based custom ROM.

Nothing Phone 1, nothing phone, nothing phone update, nothing phone android 13,The Nothing Phone 1 custom ROM can be downloaded from the Paranoid Android website. (Express Photo)

The Nothing Phone 1 quickly became popular due to two reasons despite being the first smartphone by a new company. These key pillars were its fresh design and clean software. While the design of the Nothing Phone 1 is no secret now, the clean, stock Android skin that powers the phone may be a little too barebones for power users who want a little more customisation.

To fix that, long time custom ROM making team Paranoid Android has now released its first alpha build for the Nothing Phone 1. The custom ROM brings all the new features of Paranoid Android Topaz, based on Android 13 to the Nothing Phone 1.

Also Read |I bought the Nothing Phone (1) at launch, and 3 months later, I have no regrets

For the uninitiated, a custom ROM is essentially a third-party bake of the Android skin, which can be used on an Android phone as a replacement OS (operating system) skin to the stock one that the phone comes with. While installing custom ROMs is not exactly a basic procedure, reserved for users with some Android-tinkering experience, the  benefits could include a completely transformed user experience.

The Nothing Phone 1 custom ROM can be downloaded from the developer’s thread on XDA Developers or directly from the Paranoid Android website. The installation procedure is simple, and includes a couple of commands in addition to the process of unlocking the bootloader of your Nothing Phone 1, in case you haven’t done that already.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest filmPremium
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest film
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow
Also Read |Nothing Ear (stick) to launch on October 26: Everything we know so far

Note that the build is likely to come with a number of critical bugs, given that it is quite literally, the first test build of the ROM for the phone. Some of these bugs are also mentioned in the developer’s thread.

The custom ROM is also the first taste of Android 13 for the Nothing Phone 1, which is yet to get an official Android 13-based build of Nothing OS, its own skin. The company has revealed earlier this year that the phone should see a beta roll out before the end of the year and a stable update to Android 13 by early 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 12:44:40 pm
Next Story

Weeks after Delnaaz Irani accepted boyfriend Percy Karkaria’s unusual proposal, ex-husband Rajev Paul announces second marriage

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement