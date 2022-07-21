scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Nothing phone (1) gets Nothing OS 1.1.0 update: Check what’s changing

Camera improvements to bug fixes, here's what's changing with the new Nothing OS 1.1.0 on the Nothing phone (1).

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 12:35:00 pm
Nothing phone 1, nothing phone 1 update, nothing os, nothing os update,Check out what's new with the new Nothing OS update. (Express Photo)

The Nothing phone (1) recently got its second software update that bumps up the phone’s software version to Nothing OS 1.1.0. The update brings a number of fixes, camera performance improvements and even a freshly designed changelog, complete with emojis. Here’s all you need to know about Nothing phone (1) update 1.1.0.

The new update is still based on Android 12, and now also gets the July 2022 Android security patch. A 117MB download, the update comes with a large changelog full of smaller changes.The update even adds the Tesla integration feature that Nothing founder showed off during the launch of the phone earlier this month.

Camera improvements

Camera improvements with the new update include improved quality and reduced noise in low light photography. The camera app now also lets you use the Glyph lights feature in portrait mode.

Nothing also claims the update improves the dynamic range in low-light photos as well as the clarity of shots taken with the ultrawide camera. Finally, colour consistency has also reportedly been improved across the main and ultrawide sensors.

Other changes

Nothing has fixed the lockscreen bug on the phone that would sometimes hide the fingerprint unlock icon completely, leaving users with having to enter their pin or password to unlock the phone. The phone also gets the July 2022 security patch and optimises the Glyph lights in terms of reliability.

Also Read |Nothing OS: 5 changes that we need in the next update

Nothing has also mentioned that the update improves Face Unlock performance and fixes many other unspecified bugs.

How to update

To update your Nothing phone (1) to Nothing OS 1.1.0, you can head over to Settings/ System/ System update and click ‘Download and Install’ on the bottom right of the screen when the changelog of the new update shows. Your phone will have to be restarted once when the update has been installed.

