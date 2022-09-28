Nothing Phone (1) gets another camera-centric update: What’s new?

Nothing released a new OTA update for the Phone (1) just days ago and the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update came with a lot of new features, bug fixes and changes. However, the company has quickly released yet another small update that follows up to the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update.

The new update shows the same changelog as the last update and doesn’t seem to bring any new features to the phone either. It is also only about 30MB in size, so we didn’t expect much from it. However, Nothing has now revealed on its Twitter handle that the update carries a number of under-the-hood changes for the camera performance of the phone.

We’ve worked to make Phone (1)’s camera even better. All you have to do is update to the latest Nothing OS version. Learn more here: https://t.co/tDunz0dTW3 pic.twitter.com/CaT3g2NzEw — Nothing (@nothing) September 28, 2022

New changes to the camera performance of the phone include a new motion detection algorithm, increased shooting speed when using HDR mode on the ultrawide-camera and better colour accuracy on Night Mode shots. The company also claims the update will improve the quality of portrait shots from the front camera, making images brighter and sharper.

Besides this, the update doesn’t add on much to last week’s Nothing OS 1.1.4 update. This includes a number of changes like an option to flip the orientation of the 3-button navigation bar, support for LHDC HD audio, the September Android security patch, improved Facial recognition and improved thermal performance along with many bug fixes.

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently on sale after receiving a price hike last month. It is currently available for Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 32,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.