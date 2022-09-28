scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Nothing Phone (1) gets another camera-centric update: What’s new?

Nothing Phone (1): Here's all that's new with the latest camera update on the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone, nothing phone 1,Nothing's newest camera update brings some improvements to night shots, ultrawide shots and more. (Express Photo)

Nothing released a new OTA update for the Phone (1) just days ago and the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update came with a lot of new features, bug fixes and changes. However, the company has quickly released yet another small update that follows up to the Nothing OS 1.1.4 update.

The new update shows the same changelog as the last update and doesn’t seem to bring any new features to the phone either. It is also only about 30MB in size, so we didn’t expect much from it. However, Nothing has now revealed on its Twitter handle that the update carries a number of under-the-hood changes for the camera performance of the phone.

New changes to the camera performance of the phone include a new motion detection algorithm, increased shooting speed when using HDR mode on the ultrawide-camera and better colour accuracy on Night Mode shots. The company also claims the update will improve the quality of portrait shots from the front camera, making images brighter and sharper.

Also Read | HomeTechnologyMobile & TabsI bought the Nothing Phone (1); 3 months later, I have no regrets I bought the Nothing Phone (1); 3 months later, I have no regrets

Besides this, the update doesn’t add on much to last week’s Nothing OS 1.1.4 update. This includes a number of changes like an option to flip the orientation of the 3-button navigation bar, support for LHDC HD audio, the September Android security patch, improved Facial recognition and improved thermal performance along with many bug fixes.

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently on sale after receiving a price hike last month. It is currently available for Rs 29,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 32,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 07:18:45 pm
Next Story

Watch: Rhinoceros walks on Nepal road unmindful of people touching it

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement