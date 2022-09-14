scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Nothing Phone 1’s big discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check out details here

The base variant of the Nothing Phone 1 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 28,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Nothing Phone 1The Nothing Phone 1 sports a Snapdragon 778G. (Image Source: Chetan Nayak/ The Indian Express)

Nothing Phone 1 is the first device by Carl Pei’s new brand Nothing. And in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Nothing Phone 1 will be available at a discounted price, which will mark a significant price reduction compared to the original launch price of Rs 32,999.  According to a banner on Flipkart, it will be available for Rs 28,999. But keep in mind that this price likely includes card-based discounts as well, which will only be revealed once the sale goes live. It is not clear if the phone will get other discounts as well to bring the price down to Rs 28,999.

While the e-commerce platform is yet to announce as to when the Nothing Phone 1 will go on sale, the Big Billion Days sale is scheduled to start on September 23. Currently, the base variant of the phone is available on Flipkart for Rs 33,999, which is Rs 1,000 more than the launch price of Rs 32,999. Last month, the Nothing Phone 1 got a price hike which the company said was due to fluctuating exchange rates and increased component costs.

Apart from the Nothing Phone 1, the recently released Pixel 6a will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 27,699.

Also Read |Nothing Phone (1) review: A new take on smartphones

Nothing Phone 1 specifications

To give you a quick recap, the Nothing Phone 1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and sports a 6.55-inch 120HZ HDR10+ OLED screen that is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. The back of the phone houses a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide lens, whereas the front camera is specced at 16MP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

It runs on NothingOS based on Android 12 out of the box and offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging along with 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 10:15:04 am
Next Story

Rupee falls 43 paise to 79.60 against US dollar in early trade

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
Sensex crashes over 1,000 points in opening deals, partly recovers

Sensex crashes over 1,000 points in opening deals, partly recovers

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today
Sukesh extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium
Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement