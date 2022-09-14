Nothing Phone 1’s big discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check out details here

Nothing Phone 1 is the first device by Carl Pei’s new brand Nothing. And in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Nothing Phone 1 will be available at a discounted price, which will mark a significant price reduction compared to the original launch price of Rs 32,999. According to a banner on Flipkart, it will be available for Rs 28,999. But keep in mind that this price likely includes card-based discounts as well, which will only be revealed once the sale goes live. It is not clear if the phone will get other discounts as well to bring the price down to Rs 28,999.

While the e-commerce platform is yet to announce as to when the Nothing Phone 1 will go on sale, the Big Billion Days sale is scheduled to start on September 23. Currently, the base variant of the phone is available on Flipkart for Rs 33,999, which is Rs 1,000 more than the launch price of Rs 32,999. Last month, the Nothing Phone 1 got a price hike which the company said was due to fluctuating exchange rates and increased component costs.

Apart from the Nothing Phone 1, the recently released Pixel 6a will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 27,699.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications

To give you a quick recap, the Nothing Phone 1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and sports a 6.55-inch 120HZ HDR10+ OLED screen that is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. The back of the phone houses a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide lens, whereas the front camera is specced at 16MP.

It runs on NothingOS based on Android 12 out of the box and offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging along with 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.