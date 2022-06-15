Nothing phone (1) design reveals white ‘transparent’ back, flat sides and more

Nothing’s first smartphone is set to launch on July 12. The London-based startup by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has now finally revealed what has been one of the most hyped aspects of the device – its design, and it isn’t as transparent as we thought.

The first full look at the back of the Nothing Phone (1) is available on the company’s official website and social media handles, where you can now see a parrot perching upon a white Nothing Phone (1).

The phone features an asymmetrical design on the back, along with a dual-camera setup, what looks like a wireless charging coil, and some metal plates that appear to cover various parts of the phone’s internals.

While this does remind us of the aesthetic presented by the Nothing ear (1) earbuds, the transparency on offer with the phone (1) is muted in comparison. We still don’t know if the phone will only be available in white, or if there will be more colours dropping on launch.

Remember that the Nothing ear (1) launched in a single white variant, but there was a black variant launch months later.

The Nothing phone (1) features what looks like a semi-transparent design on the back. (Image Source: Nothing) The Nothing phone (1) features what looks like a semi-transparent design on the back. (Image Source: Nothing)

The phone can also be seen sporting a few light strips on the back, embedded in the unique shape Carl Pei hinted at back in March this year when the first phone (1) confirmation was delivered. These light strips are expected to double up as notification indicators for when the phone is placed screen-side-down on a table or other surface.

Apart from all this, we see a power button placed opposite the volume rocker buttons on the frame of the phone (1) which also seems to be made up of flat sides.

Also Read | Nothing phone (1) to launch via Flipkart in India

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Nothing phone (1): What we know so far

The Nothing phone (1) is set to launch on July 12 next month. The device is expected by many to not be a true flagship but instead come with a Snapdragon 700-series chip, likely the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. This will reportedly be joined by a battery unit that supports 45W fast charging and wireless charging. The phone will also launch with a new custom skin – NothingOS based on Android 12.

More details around the Nothing phone (1) are set to be made official in the next few weeks ahead of the device’s launch.