Nothing phone (1) could launch with an official case that complements its design

Details about the upcoming Nothing phone (1) have been scarce, despite a recent reveal of the phone’s back design. The much hyped-up smartphone, the second product from London-based startup Nothing will feature a unique, semi-transparent back panel that gives an insight into some internal elements of the phone. However, the new design has some users worried about the protection of the phone, such as slapping on a case on the Nothing phone (1).

After all, a case on the phone (1) would mean that the design–one of its signature attributes– would get completely hidden. Adding to this concern was US-based tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, known for his channel MKBHD. In a tweet, Brownlee touched on how a case on the Nothing phone (1) would completely take away from the device’s aesthetic. But Nothing founder Carl Pei mentioned that the company has that issue “covered.”

don’t worry, we have you covered — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 16, 2022

His tweet hints at the fact that we may see the phone (1) launch with a case/cover of some sort that will either mimic the design of the phone or have some transparency of its own to let the design underneath shine through.

Note that we still don’t know if this Nothing phone (1) will be bundled with the smartphone case or whether users will have to buy it as a separate accessory, although the latter seems more likely, as per a new leak on Twitter.

Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) also dropped a new clue pointing to the secretive Nothing phone (1) case. The tweet shares a screengrab that suggests that the Nothing phone (1) case will also be sold on Flipkart in India, which is the same e-commerce platform where the phone will also be sold next month.

Nothing phone (1): What we know so far

The Nothing phone (1) is set to launch next month on July 12 and is expected to go on sale soon after. While the internal specifications of the phone are still kept under wraps, we know that the phone will feature a dual rear-camera setup, wireless charging support and a Qualcomm chipset inside.

Leaks have suggested that the phone could feature an upper midrange chipset, likely the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 under the hood and that we may see 45W wired charging support on the device, although this is yet to be confirmed. We should know more about the phone in the next few weeks leading up to the launch.