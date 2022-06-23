Nothing phone (1) could launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chip

Despite a full design reveal and a closer look at the Glyphy Interface lights on the back, the specifications of the awaited Nothing phone (1) have remained a mystery for a long time. Now a couple of weeks away from its launch, we have our first leak that suggests that the phone (1) could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chip.

A tweet by trusted tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggests that the Nothing phone (1) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The chipset seems to be an upgraded version of the regular Snapdragon 778G, but is not the latest in the series, which would be the more recent Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

The Snapdragon 778G+ chip will reportedly have a primary performance core clocked at 2.52GH and the Adreno 642 GPU for graphical tasks. The leak also mentions that the Nothing phone (1) could come with Android 12 out of the box and 8GB RAM.

In other news, we also recently learned that the Nothing phone (1) will not be selling in the US, at least for now, and that the brand has chosen to launch the device only in the Asian and European markets for now.

Nothing phone (1): What we know so far

The Nothing phone (1), which is launching next month on July 12 will come with a semi-transparent back design along with the brand’s new Glyph Interface lights. The phone is also now tipped to be powered by the upper mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chip.

Along with this, the phone is also expected to support both wired and wireless charging, and also come with a dual-camera on the rear and a single front facing camera encased in a top-left punch-hole cutout. We should soon know more about the device in the weeks leading up to the launch.