Thursday, July 07, 2022

Nothing phone (1) could have an in-display fingerprint scanner after all

Contrary to previous leaks, a new leaked video suggests that the Nothing phone (1) will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 7, 2022 10:35:23 am
nothing phone 1, nothing phone 1The Nothing phone (1) may get an in-display fingerprint sensor, suggests a new leaked video. (Image Source: Twitter)

Ahead of the launch of the Nothing phone (1) which is set to take place on July 12 this month, a number of details around the device have leaked online. These include specifications, a black variant of the phone, pricing and more. For the uninitiated, the Nothing phone (1) is the upcoming device by former OnePlus founder Carl Pei. Nothing is promising to revolutionise the smartphone industry with its unique design and take on the deice.

One thing the leaks did mention was the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone (1), which seems to be wrong, as suggested by a new leaked video. The video, tweeted by user radioactive (@floozz3) shows the phone (1) being unlocked by pressing down on an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front of the device.

The presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Nothing phone (1) will come as good news to many fans who have been waiting for the device. A front-facing, under display fingerprint sensor allows a more uniform experience with both hands compared to a side-mounted sensor and also lets you unlock the device easily when it is placed down on a desk.

We still don’t know if the phone will come with an optical or ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, though. It seems that is a key detail we will know more about straight at launch.

Also Read |Nothing phone (1) transparent TPU case leaks ahead of launch

Meanwhile, other leaked specifications of the Snapdragon 778G+ powered Nothing phone (1) include a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED screen, a 4500mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support and a 50MP dual camera setup.

The Nothing phone (1) can currently be pre-booked on Flipkart even if you don’t have an invite code. We should know more details including the Indian pricing of the phone (1) on launch.

