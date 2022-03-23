Nothing phone (1) coming this summer, Carl Pei says wants to build an alternative to Apple

Carl Pei’s Nothing brand today announced its plan to launch its first smartphone which will be called the Nothing phone (1) at a company event held today. The company currently has just one product in the market, Nothing Ear 1.

The upcoming phone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, though Nothing has not specified the details. But the focus of Nothing’s event was not just the device, rather it was all about Pei’s vision.

“We’re building the most compelling alternative to Apple. If you want products that connect and work seamlessly together, the only choice is Apple. The MacBook, the iPhone, the AirPods, they are work together the way you want. But as soon as you leave that ecosystem for a Windows PC or an Android phone, it breaks down,” he said during the event, which is an ambitious claim to make and even harder to fulfill. It’s something Google has been trying for a while now, but has not yet achieved that level of success.

In his view, consumers do not have too many choices and this impacts innovations. Nothing plans to change this by building its own ecosystem of products, which the company claims will be different and open. “Our ecosystem will consist of both Nothing products and products other leading brands,” Pei said. He also revealed that the future Nothing phone (1) will work seamlessly with the Nothing ear (1) and even Apple’s AirPods and future Tesla cars.

The ‘Nothing phone (1)’ will be the ‘beating heart of our product ecosystem’, according to Pei. The phone will launch in summer 2022, though an exact date has not been confirmed, and it will be powered by the Nothing OS. Pei stressed that Nothing OS will focus making the device fast, will be without bloatware and with a minimal and harmonious design.

Pei’s speech also indicated that the brand’s plans include more products than just smartphones. The company could have other products such as Smart TVs, smartwatches, etc, though Pei did not specifically mention these at the launch.

The first preview of Nothing OS will be available via its launcher in April, and it will be available to download on select smartphone models. More details about phone (1) will be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the company also announced a $10 million allocation for an upcoming equity-based community investment round at the same valuation as its Series B fundraise co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures. This follows Nothing’s first community round which raised $1.5M in a record-beating 54 seconds last March.