Friday, July 15, 2022

Buying Nothing phone (1)? Here’s what after-sales services look like

Here's how you can get in touch with Nothing's support team or find a service centre near you.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 15, 2022 12:01:49 pm
nothing, nothing phone 1, nothing phone 1 customer care, nothing service centre, nothing phone 1 service centre,The Nothing phone (1) will go on open sale from July 21 this month. (Image Source: Nothing)

Nothing phone (1) Customer Care, Service Centre: The Nothing phone (1) was launched earlier this week in India after a lot of talk around the London-based company’s first smartphone. While the signature design on the back of the phone may not appeal to all users, the device does sport an interesting mix of specifications, design and software.

In fact, the much-advertised white variant of the phone went out of stock almost immediately when the device went up for sale for pre-order customers late night on July 12. However, not many know how the brand’s customer care and after-sales service scenario is like in India, given that the brand is relatively very new in the market. Here’s a quick look at how you can contact Nothing’s customer care helpline and locate a nearby service centre if you ever need help with the device.

How to contact Nothing’s customer care?

Nothing has listed out on its India page that customers can reach the company’s helpline on 1800 2021 232 which is a toll-free number. Customers can also contact this number between 9.00 AM and 9.00 PM on all days.

Also Read |Nothing phone (1) first impressions: What the Glyph?

Alternatively, customers can also leave a callback request on the website at (https://in.nothing.tech/pages/contact-support). Users can select the problem they are facing from a dropdown list comprising items like Payment, Order, Assistance and Warranty, and can leave behind details like their name and email ID so the customer team can get in touch with them.

How to locate a Nothing service centre near you?

Being a newer company, Nothing currently doesn’t have any exclusive authorised service centers yet. Exclusive service centres are the ones where only Nothing products will be catered to. The brand does have a number of authorised service centres in India where customers can still get their phone (1) repaired, should something go wrong with their device.

Also Read |Nothing phone (1) official accessories: Check price, details and where to buy

Nothing has provided a list of authorised service centres in India where the phone (1) can be officially repaired by certified technicians. You can find the list on the Nothing website at (https://in.nothing.tech/pages/service-center?s=08).

On this page, customers can select their state and then the nearest city, and the service centre options nearby should pop up below along with a contact number, timing schedule and a full address. Users can then get in touch with the service centre for further help.

