Nothing OS 5.0 promises a customisable home screen experience as beta programme rolls out

Nothing is revamping the interface on its smartphones in a move to make the user experience more personal, adaptable, and customisable. The refreshed interface, part of Nothing OS 5.0, is built on Android 17 and features a new Glyph app, a redesigned home screen and on-device AI integration
The London-based company launched the beta programme on Wednesday, allowing users with compatible handsets to enroll and start testing the new Nothing OS 5.0.
Perhaps the biggest change coming to Nothing phones is the revamped interface in Nothing OS 5.0. When users download and install the open beta on their compatible phones, they will notice a new font called Geist, which offers greater consistency throughout the user interface.
The Settings UI has also been updated with new icons, better spacing, and more consistent layouts across its submenus. Meanwhile, the Status Bar is much cleaner and look more slick. The refreshed UI changes can also be seen across the camera interface, which now features new icons, improved controls, smoother animations and improvements to QR scanning.
More visible UI changes can be seen and felt on the home and lock screens, which have been redesigned with a brand-new theme that offers more personalised options. Users will be able to move multiple apps on the home screen at once instead of moving them one at a time. There’s also a new Glyph app for customising features, sounds, and more.
Nothing is also adding a number of new widgets, such as Away Time, Collector, and Glyph Timer, making the home screen more personal. The Away Time widget, for example, lets users track how much time they spend away from their phones, while the Collector allows them to select photos and create a collection of moments directly from the widget. The Glyph Timer, on the other hand, lets users set countdowns from the home screen and activates the Glyph lights on the back of the phone.
Other changes include an improved gallery view, faster system performance and smoother animations, faster Bluetooth controls, better system controls, a faster Essential Voice, a new Essential Apps Builder app, separate notifications and Quick Settings, improved Quick Share and screen recording, and live updates in the status bar, among others.
Nothing OS 5.0 will be available for the Nothing Phone (3) to begin with. More devices will join the programme “over the coming months,” starting with the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro in early September, followed by the Phone (4a), Phone (3a), and Phone (3a) Pro in late September; the Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus in mid-October; and the Phone (4b) in mid-December. The Phone (3a) Lite and CMF Phone 2 Pro will not have an open beta programme.