Nothing OS 5.0 promises a customisable home screen experience as beta programme rolls out

The new Nothing Glyph app brings ringtones, schedules, and sounds together in one place for easier access. (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing is revamping the interface on its smartphones in a move to make the user experience more personal, adaptable, and customisable. The refreshed interface, part of Nothing OS 5.0, is built on Android 17 and features a new Glyph app, a redesigned home screen and on-device AI integration

The London-based company launched the beta programme on Wednesday, allowing users with compatible handsets to enroll and start testing the new Nothing OS 5.0.

Perhaps the biggest change coming to Nothing phones is the revamped interface in Nothing OS 5.0. When users download and install the open beta on their compatible phones, they will notice a new font called Geist, which offers greater consistency throughout the user interface.