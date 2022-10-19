scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Nothing Phone (1) gets support for Jio 5G with Nothing OS 1.1.5 update

Nothing OS 1.1.5 launched: Here's what's new with the update.

Nothing Phone 1, Nothing OS 1 1 5, NothingOS, Jio 5G, jio true 5g, 5g in india,The new update adds support for Jio's standalone True 5G network service in supported regions. (Express Photo/ Chetan Nayak)

Nothing has released yet another update for the Nothing Phone (1), which has already received five updates since its launch, to fix bugs, add new features and improve its camera quality. After the last Nothing OS 1.1.4 update that brought a lot of camera-specific changes to the phone, the new Nothing OS 1.1.5 update adds support for Jio True 5G networks in supported regions.

Reliance Jio’s 5G network, dubbed ‘Jio True 5G’, is a standalone network, and doesn’t rely on existing 4G infrastructure, unlike Airtel’s 5G Plus service. The standalone infrastructure requires specific updates from 5G-enabled phone-makers so devices can use their locked 5G bands to support the next-gen network.

Also Read |5G: From latency to millimeter wave, common terms explained

With Nothing OS 1.1.5, the capability of using Jio True 5G networks will be unlocked on the Phone (1). However, note that users will still have to be in one of the limited regions where Jio has made the 5G network available.

nothing phone 1, nothing os 1 1 5, nothingos update, jio 5G, The new Nothing OS update is just about 20MB in size. (Express Photo)

The Jio 5G network is also currently limited to specific beta testers, and is expected to go public for all Jio users in these regions on Diwali, which is just a few days away. It is nice to see the update rolled out ahead of time so Jio users in 5G supported regions can stay ready for the next-gen network ahead of launch.

How to get Nothing OS 1.1.5?

On the Nothing Phone (1), navigate to Settings> System> System update and check for new updates. Follow on-screen instructions to download the update and install it.

Other manufacturers are also gearing up to launch updates for their phones to utilise 5G networks in India. While some like Lava have already pushed out the 5G-ready updates, others including Apple, Google and Samsung are yet to do the same for their 5G lineup.

