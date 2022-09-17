Nothing OS 1.1.4 update brings camera watermark, bug fixes and more 

Nothing has just launched its fourth OTA update for the Nothing Phone (1), the brand’s first and only smartphone right now. The new Nothing OS 1.1.4 update comes with a number of new feature additions, bug fixes and changes.

The update is sized at 136MB and also includes the September Android security patch. Here’s everything you need to know about the new OTA.

New features

With Nothing OS 1.1.4, users can now flip the orientation of the navigation buttons (back, home and recents) to have the back button on the right instead of the default left. This is a handy change for users coming from some other phone brands which have mirrored navigation buttons.

Those who use the Nothing ear (1) earbuds will also be delighted to know that the update come with better integration for the earbuds. Users can now customise gestures, switch noise cancellation modes and more straight from the Quick Settings, with more options available in the Settings app. The update also adds support for the LHDC high-definition sound codec.

Camera improvements

Nothing has added a new watermark in the camera app. The watermark is the Nothing logo, and there isn’t any option to customise it for now with elements like your own name. However, you can add a live time watermark that captures the time a picture was taken.

Nothing also claims improvements to the ultrawide camera, including better consistency in colour tones with the main camera as well as improved colour calibration. Nothing has also added a new Motion Detection algorithm for better stability with moving subjects as well as faster shooting speed while using HDR in ultrawide mode.

System improvements

The phone has now been updated to the September security patch and Nothing claims it has added some other changes including better thermal performance, reduced battery consumption while using Always-On Display (AoD) and improved face unlock. Nothing has also added a new users interface for the System Updates page.

Bug fixes

Nothing OS 1.1.4 fixes some bugs with network issues on using certain cellular carriers, incoming calls showing up as unknown contacts as well as a fingerprint unlock issue that affected HDFC Bank app users. There are also some other general bug fixes.

How to install the update?

On your Nothing Phone (1), head to the Settings app and navigate to System/ System Update and you should see a prompt to update the phone to Nothing OS 1.1.4 along with a changelog. Make sure you have at least 50% battery to avoid any problems and download the update and restart your phone when prompted to install it. When the phone boots up, you should have Nothing OS 1.1.4 installed.