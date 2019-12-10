Not three or four, but six Apple iPhone 12 models could come in 2020

Apple could launch as many as six iPhone 12 models in 2020. Apple could launch as many as six iPhone 12 models in 2020.

Don’t be surprised if Apple launches as many as six iPhone 12 models at its fall event next year. Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang (via Apple Insider) predicts the Cupertino company will release six new iPhone 12 models, including super-expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G. This is the first time we’ve heard that Apple is keen on to launch multiple SKUs of the iPhone 12 targeting different price points and markets. This year, Apple released three iPhone models: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

According to Zhang, 5G is the reason why Apple wants to release so many iPhone 12 models in the market. By the time Apple launches new iPhones at its September event next year, 5G will be rolled out in every major US city. Also, China has already started a 5G nationwide rollout, something Apple wants to cash in with 5G-enabled iPhones in 2020.

The analyst claims most iPhone 12 models will be made available in both 4G and 5G connectivity. It appears a sound decision, given India to get 5G only in 2021. Based on Zhang’s predictions, the iPhone 12 will be the entry-level model with a 6.1-inch LCD display and dual cameras on the back. This phone is said to be made available with 4G support.

Other than the standard iPhone 12 model, there will be the iPhone 12 Pro with a 5.4-inch OLED display and dual cameras on the back. The device, as predicted by Zhang, will come in both 4G and 5G connectivity options. Next up is the iPhone 12 Pro Plus, and it’s going to fall in the category of premium flagships. This will be a top-end model, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display, a triple camera setup with a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor on the back.

Like the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Plus will launch with 4G and 5G connectivity support. Then there is the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.1-inch OLED display, triple rear-facing cameras, and a ToF sensor on the back. Zhang believes the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the top most smartphone in the iPhone 12 lineup, will be sold as a 5G-only iPhone.

Also read| Why Apple needs the iPhone 9 in 2020

Rosenblatt’s Jun Zhang predictions go against Ming-Chi Kuo’s research note in which the analyst predicted that Apple will release four iPhone 12 models next year. In addition to the multiple variants of the iPhone 12, Apple is also expected to release the iPhone SE 2, though the device will only offer support for 4G.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd