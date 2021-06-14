OnePlus Nord CE 5G to 9 Pro: All OnePlus phones you can buy right now

Check out the list of old and new OnePlus phones you can buy right now. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus smartphones are associated with the premium segment in India. However, the addition of new variants like the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Nord CE have brought the brand to a more affordable space.

While the Chinese company originally launched only one new flagship model each year, you can now find several OnePlus devices including some older generation phones that are still good bang-for-buck. Here’s a list of all of the OnePlus phones you can get your hands on right now.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Starting with the most expensive and powerful phone OnePlus ever created, the 9 Pro is the brand’s current top-of-the-line flagship. It features a 6.7-inch QHD LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone’s other specifications include a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone also comes with stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 4,500mAH battery and 65W fast charging, with 50W wireless charging. The phone is available for purchase starting at Rs 64,999.

OnePlus 9

The younger sibling, the OnePlus 9 is also powered with the Snapdragon 888 chipset but is slightly watered down in terms of the other hardware features it offers, losing elements like OIS (optical image stabilisation) along the way. The phone still features a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 48MP main camera and a 50MP Ultrawide camera with a monochrome lens.

Other features include a 4,500mAh battery, 65W fast charging, and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is available starting at Rs 49,999.

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R is probably the best value for money device of the 9 Series. The phone features a Snapdragon 870 chipset which is a slightly upgraded version of the Snapdragon 865 that powered the OnePlus 8 Pro. The phone also features a 4,500mAH battery, 65W fast charging up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro and 2MP depth camera. There are also stereo speakers, a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120HZ AMOLED screen and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone starts at Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Coming to the company’s yesteryear flagships, we still have the OnePlus 8 pro which continues to be a very capable phone even a year after its release. It is still one of the few phones to feature a QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120HZ refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and also sports a 48MP triple camera, 4,510mAh battery with 50W fast wired and wireless charging. The phone is now priced starting at Rs 48,999.

OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8T is very close to the above-mentioned OnePlus 9R in terms of largely its entire spec-sheet, yet is priced even cheaper. The 8T features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz screen and comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup. The phone also has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The phone can be purchased starting at Rs 38,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is two generations old now but can still be purchased from the OnePlus online store and Amazon India. While it may not be as powerful as the current flagships, the 7 Pro is still decently capable and the only OnePlus phone that comes with the now-extinct pop-up front camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro is available starting at Rs 49,999 only on Amazon India.

OnePlus Nord CE

The most recent OnePlus phone is the newly-launched OnePlus Nord CE. The brand’s most affordable phone in years, the OnePlus Nord CE features a Snapdragon 750G chipset, a 6.43 inches 90Hz AMOLED screen, a 4,500mAh battery and 30W fast charging. The phone is available starting at Rs 22,999.

Other phones

There are still older OnePlus phones that are either discontinued or have indefinitely run out of stock. These include the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 8 and even last year’s OnePlus Nord. While these phones are not available at the time of writing this article, you may still find them in offline stores and used-phone markets.