Nokia’s foldable phone could look like Motorola Razr, launch later this year

Is Nokia developing a foldable phone?

Foldable phones are a thing now. It all started last year when Samsung and Huawei launched their respective foldable phones Galaxy Fold and Mate X at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. This year’s MWC event will also likely witness the launch of several foldable smartphones.

More and more manufacturers are working on foldable phones right now. There’s Motorola who launched the new Motorola Razr flip phone, which is heading to India very soon. The company is now said to bring a 5G version of its Razr flip phone. The existing one comes with 4G support and is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor.

Then there’s Samsung again, who reportedly plans to launch yet another foldable phone in the upcoming Unpacked event that’s set for February 11. This one from Samsung is said to the Galaxy Z Flip which is expected to come with clamshell like design. It now appears and HMD Global — finally — is joining the competition soon with its first foldable phone.

The latest report from Nokiamob, a website that keeps a track of new and upcoming Nokia products, now reveals that HMD Global is working on a foldable smartphone. The tipped Nokia foldable phone is already in the works and said to launch either by the end of this year or beginning of the next, 2021.

The report doesn’t reveal any specification details about the upcoming Nokia foldable phone but does suggest that the design will be similar to Motorola Razr. In other words, expect Nokia’s foldable phone to sport a clamshell-like design. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z flip phone is also expected to come with a clamshell like design and won’t look anything like the Galaxy Fold.

Nokia 9.2 coming soon

Alongside the foldable phone, HMD Global is also working on the successor of Nokia 9 PureView. The phone is tipped to be called Nokia 9.2. Past reports had said that HMD will delay the launch of the Nokia 9.2 but a new report from Nokiamob suggests that the phone could launch sooner than expected.

The Nokia 9.2 is expected to launch in the first half of this year. No specific month for the launch has been revealed for now. The same report reveals that the Nokia 9.2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor. This means that this Nokia phone will compete with phones like Samsung Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8, among others.

