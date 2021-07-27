Nokia XR20 launched with waterproof body: Has 5G, will get three Android OS updates

HMD Global has introduced the Nokia XR20 with the company promising that the device will get four years of monthly security updates and three years of major Android OS updates. The new Nokia XR20 is being offered in Ultra Blue or Granite Grey colour options and comes with a price tag of $550 (around Rs 40,910).

The mentioned price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB configuration. The smartphone will be up for sale from August 24. It is currently unknown when the Nokia XR20 will launch in markets like India. The Nokia XR20 ships with Android 11, which means that the device will get Android 12, Android 13, and Android 14 as well. Keep reading to know more about the new Nokia phone.

Nokia XR20: Specifications, features

Nokia XR20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, which is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. There is a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with up to 550nits of brightness.

The brand is calling the Nokia XR20 smartphone “life-proof.” The handset has a ruggedized casing, which is MIL-STD810H-certified to withstand drops from 1.8 meters. The device has IP68 water and dust resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.

It sports a 4,630mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to two days of battery life. It supports 18W wired and 15W wireless charging. It comes with stereo speakers, rated at up to 96dB. It offers support for OZO playback tech to offer improved detail. There is also a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner. The Nokia XR20 also features a custom button, which you can set to any action or app you choose.

There are only two cameras at the back, including a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide unit. For selfies, there is an 8MP fixed-focus unit.