Nokia XR20 launched in India: Price, specifications

HMD Global Nokia XR20 has launched in India, and this one comes with a military-grade build that is said to survive in extreme temperatures. The company says that the smartphone can survive temperatures ranging from 55-degrees to 20-degrees Celsius, 1.8-metre drops, as well as one hour underwater.

Nokia XR20 smartphone will receive four years of monthly security updates and major OS upgrades for up to three years. Here is everything you should know about the Nokia XR20.

Nokia XR20: Specifications

Nokia XR20 comes with MIL-STD810H-certified build with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The smartphone runs on a stock version of Android 11 and comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. The smartphone packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The camera setup comes with Zeiss optics. The phone packs a 4,630mAh battery that supports up to 18W wired and 15W wireless (Qi standard) charging.

Nokia XR20 comes preloaded with a SpeedWarp mode that lets you capture multiple events in a montage. The device also features an Action Cam mode that is claimed to help capture stable footage.

The phone has OZO spatial audio recording support along with wind-noise cancellation for audio recording. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers that are paired with QZO Playback support.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia XR20: Pricing and availability

Nokia XR20 is priced at Rs. 46,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB storage variant in India. The smartphone will be available for pre-bookings starting October 20 and will go on sale starting October 30. It will be available in Granite and Ultra Blue colour variants via offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Nokia.com.