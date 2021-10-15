Nokia XR20 India launch confirmed, pre-order starts from October 20

The Nokia XR20 will launch in India soon. The company has confirmed this through a short video on Twitter. Ahead of the official unveiling, the brand has announced that the new Nokia phone will be available for pre-order starting October 20. To recall, the Nokia XR20 was launched globally back in July this year.

While the exact India launch date is still unknown, the company has published a dedicated page for the phone. However, it doesn’t reveal anything and displays a line, “Unfortunately, the page you were looking for cannot be found.” But, the url of the page says Nokia XR20, confirming that it could launch in a few days.

Nokia XR20 specifications (expected)

In Europe, the Nokia XR20 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. One would be able to use this device with wet hands or gloves, as per the company. The device runs on Android 11 and packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor.

The budget phone has a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor at the back. It offers features like SpeedWarp mode and Action Cam mode as well. On the front, there is also an 8MP selfie camera. The Nokia XR20 features a 4,630mAh battery with support for 18W wired and 15W wireless charging.

It supports the expansion of internal storage via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Nokia XR20 can withstand a drop from 1.8 metres and can survive underwater for up to 60 minutes as it has MIL-STD810H certification, according to the company.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The budget phone is also IP68 rated.