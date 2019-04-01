Nokia X71 with triple camera setup, hole punch design leaked ahead of April 2 launch

After launching the Nokia 9 PureView with five cameras, HMD Global plans to launch the Nokia X71 in Taiwan on April 2. Ahead of the release, the design sketches of the Nokia X71 has been posted on China’s Baidu website (via Nokibar).

As seen in one of the sketches, Nokia X71 will adopt hole punch display design, where a hole is drilled into the display to accommodate the front-facing camera. This design approach has gained momentum, ever since Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 which also has the hole-punch cut-out.

Moving on, the sketches also reveal a triple-camera setup on the back of the smartphone. As you can see, three cameras are vertically stacked, alongside an LED Flash. The leak doesn’t mention the exact camera specifications, but we expect to see an ultra-wide lens as well as a telephoto lens. Rumor has it that the Nokia X71 could feature a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera and a third camera with a 5MP sensor.

Separately, Nokibar has leaked the full specifications of the Nokia X71. The specifications include a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB RAM, a 3500mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie. Like other Nokia-branded smartphones, this one too will be a part of Android One programme.

Now whether the Nokia X71 will be called the Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 8.1 Plus will remain to be seen. Hopefully, we will get all the details at the launch event, which will be taking place in Taiwan on April 2.